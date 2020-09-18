Breaking: Five-Star Forward Harrison Ingram Picks Stanford

As the official early signing for college basketball begins on November 11, Harrison Ingram got a head start and has officially announced his collegiate choice, Stanford.

He leads the announcement video stating that basketball has been important to him ever since he could remember,

The Texas native is one of the best in the country currently ranked No. 11 nationally, 6th in his position, and of course, no. 1 in Texas. Ingram announced his top 6 in a post on Twitter early August; the list included Harvard, Howard, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, and Stanford.

This week, Ingram did speak with Roy Williams but he seems he couldn't close the deal.

As of date, North Carolina only has one commit for the class of 2021, Kinston's Dontrez Styles. UNC has extended offers to Trey Kaufman-Renn, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Kennedy Chandler, Trevor Keels, and Hunter Sallis.

247Sports Evaluation:

On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer.

