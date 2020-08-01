Harrison Ingram has cut his list of college choices to six. Ingram posted his rather unique list of college choices to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday. Those still in the running include Harvard, Howard, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, and Stanford.

Ingram is a small forward from Dallas, Texas in the class of 2021. He is a five-star talent who attends St. Mark’s School of Texas. Ingram is listed at 6-foot-6, weighing 210. IN the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Ingram comes in at 13th overall, fourth among small forwards, and first in the state of Texas.

On May 11, Ingram released a top 10. At that point, only four of the eventual final six were in the mix for Ingram’s services. The top 10 included Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas A & M. When the top six came out today, only Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, and Stanford remained from the original 10. Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A & M were all cut in favor of adding Harvard and Howard to the list.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingram had visited North Carolina, Purdue, and Stanford. He hasn’t visited Michigan or either of the newcomers, but Harvard and Howard must still be in serious consideration for Ingram to add them to his list of candidates. If coronavirus concerns linger, it stands to reason that UNC, Purdue, and Stanford would be the frontrunners, but only time will tell.

Brian Snow of 247 Sports has this to say about Ingram:

“A unique prospect with what many would describe as an "old man" type of game. Ingram is one of the most intelligent kids in the country both on the court and off of it. He has a 4.0 GPA and has a bright future in every aspect of life. On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer.”

Make sure to check out highlights of Ingram in action:

