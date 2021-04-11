Hubert Davis's North Carolina Stats

We know about Coach Davis and his love for UNC, but what were his statistics while in college? Let's find out.

You’ve heard a lot over the past week about Hubert Davis’s love for the University of North Carolina. Davis credits Chapel Hill as the place that turned him into the man that he is today.

The place where he went to school and graduated with a criminal justice degree.

The place where he met his best friends.

The place where he fell in love with his wife.

The place where he got married.

The place where he became a Christian.

The place where he bought his first house.

The place where he returned to live after retiring from professional basketball.

The place that propelled him into the NBA.

And it’s that last piece that I want to specifically look at today: Coach Davis’s college highlights and statistics.

Hubert Davis is the definition of a player that came to UNC and took the time to grow and develop over the course of four college years. You’ve likely heard the story that Coach Smith told the high school version of Hubert that he should go elsewhere because he wasn’t ‘good enough, athletic enough, or quick enough to be able to play right away at Carolina’. But Davis bet on himself and asked for the opportunity. Coach Smith gave him that chance and eventually all that growth and development produced the second-best three-point percentage in NBA history (728-1651, 44.1 percent, trailing only Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his 45.4 percent).

Coach Davis played for the Tar Heels from the 1988-89 season through the 1991-92 season. He wore no. 40 (most recently worn by Harrison Barnes) and was a starter in his junior and senior years. What follows is a rundown of Davis’ college numbers:

Career (all records are for UNC)

137 games

557-1118 FG

49.8 FG%

197-453 3FG – 8 th in made threes

in made threes 43.5 3FG% - 1 st (min. 50 makes)

(min. 50 makes) 304-371 FT

81.9 FT% - 18 th (min. 50 makes)

(min. 50 makes) 248 REB – 114 th

1.8 RPG

179 AST – 67 th

135 TO

23 BLK – 74 th

108 STL – 47 th (tie)

(tie) 1615 PTS – 26 th

11.8 PPG – 61st

Single season

1990-91

64-131 – 48.9 3FG% - 2 nd (min. 50 attempts)

(min. 50 attempts) 64 made threes – 39 th (tied)

(tied) 81-97 – 83.5 FT% - 22nd

1991-92

85-198 - 42.9 3FG% - 19 th (min. 50 attempts)

(min. 50 attempts) 85 made threes – 13 th (tied)

(tied) 140-169 – 82.8 FT% - 26 th

21.4 PPG – 15 th

707 pts – 10th

Awards

Second-team All-ACC – 1992

All-ACC Tournament Team – 1991, 1992

ACC Player of the Week – three times in 1992

USBWA All-District Team – 1992

NCAA East Regional Tournament Team – 1991

Butch Bennett Award (given to the UNC freshman who exemplified determination, sportsmanship, and sacrifice) – 1988-89

MVP (UNC) – 1991-92

