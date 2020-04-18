AllTarHeels
Brandon Huffman to Transfer to Jacksonville State

Quierra Luck

Byron Huffman, the father of former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman, announced that his son will be joining Jacksonville State University for his final year of college, 

The Goldsboro native has played in 14 games this season out of the 70 in his career. During that time, he has averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, on 58% shooting, and 3.4 minutes per game.

Coach Roy Williams made a statement regarding his transfer,

"This is only our sixth transfer in 17 years, but it is always sad to see a situation where a young man leaves the program," Williams said. "At the same time, I am always aware that being in another environment might work out better for a player, so I understand."

"Brandon is a fantastic young man who has helped our basketball program the past three years. I wish him nothing but the best. I have told Brandon and his father that I will do anything I can to help them choose the right school and program for him, and I will be there to support Brandon for the rest of his life."

Huffman's move to another school came at a time he knew he wouldn't receive the playing time and development he deserved especially with star-studded incoming freshmen class. But his departure from UNC wasn't on a sour note. In an interview, Huffman wished the Tar Heels the best,

"He wants me in a place where I feel comfortable. I wish him and the guys the best moving forward. I know (this past year) was a rough year. I'm looking forward to seeing them make it right and what this new class will do moving forward. It's a big class with a lot of guys. I'm thankful to the coaches and staff for the opportunities they gave me. No hard feelings at all."

Comments (1)
AyoNick
AyoNick

Happy for him...definitely needed to go tho...too many bigs on roster

