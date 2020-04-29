UNC Offers 2021 Five-Star Prospect, Hunter Sallis

Five-star prospect, Hunter Sallis, just announced via his social media, that UNC offered him a scholarship,

Sallis, a 6'4, 170-pound combo guard, met with Williams and staff virtually,

"I was surprised because I talked to (Williams) about two weeks ago, and he said I was only one of few of the players that they have offered in the class," Sallis said. "He watched a handful of game films, not just highlights. He said I was really athletic and can shoot. With my length and height, he said I could make an impact for them."

But Carolina isn't the only school on the Nebraska native's list; Gonzaga, Nebraska, Kansas, Louisville, and UCLA are high on Sallis' list. In the next coming months, with the help of his family, he is looking to cut the list down,

"I talked to my dad and said we needed to start narrowing things down," he said. "So if not the next few weeks, the next month or two we will start (the process)."

With a loaded 2020 recruiting class, Roy Williams is not letting up for the next two years. Williams has secured Puff Johnson, Day' Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and recent commit, Kerwin Walton for the upcoming basketball season; Carolina is now ranked third overall (NCAA) and second in the ACC. UNC only has one recruit committed for the 2021 class, Dontrez Styles.

