AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

UNC Offers 2021 Five-Star Prospect, Hunter Sallis

Quierra Luck

Five-star prospect, Hunter Sallis, just announced via his social media, that UNC offered him a scholarship,

Sallis, a 6'4, 170-pound combo guard, met with Williams and staff virtually,

"I was surprised because I talked to (Williams) about two weeks ago, and he said I was only one of few of the players that they have offered in the class," Sallis said. "He watched a handful of game films, not just highlights. He said I was really athletic and can shoot. With my length and height, he said I could make an impact for them."

But Carolina isn't the only school on the Nebraska native's list; Gonzaga, Nebraska, Kansas, Louisville, and UCLA are high on Sallis' list. In the next coming months, with the help of his family, he is looking to cut the list down,

"I talked to my dad and said we needed to start narrowing things down," he said. "So if not the next few weeks, the next month or two we will start (the process)."

With a loaded 2020 recruiting class, Roy Williams is not letting up for the next two years. Williams has secured Puff Johnson, Day' Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and recent commit, Kerwin Walton for the upcoming basketball season; Carolina is now ranked third overall (NCAA) and second in the ACC. UNC only has one recruit committed for the 2021 class, Dontrez Styles. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Tournament Returns to Greensboro in 2023

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

Caleb Love Approached by G-League; Confirms Commitment to UNC

With the G-League re-vamping their incentives, should there be new rules put in place concerning who or when they can approach recruits?

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams Reacts To UNC Fanbase Winning Fox Sports Fan Bracket

If UNC can't raise a banner in the Dean Dome for winning the NCCA Tournament, why not win a billboard proclaiming to have the best fanbase in college basketball?

Quierra Luck

Kerwin Walton Completes Carolina's Impressive Class

After a delayed announcement over the weekend, Kerwin Walton has committed to Roy Williams and the Tar Heels on Monday morning.

Jonah Lossiah

Breaking: Four-Star Prospect Kerwin Walton Verbally Commits to UNC

2020 commit and four-star prospect guard, Kerwin Walton, has announced his verbal commit to UNC

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Four, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Three, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Why Jeremiah Francis' Decision to Transfer Makes Perfect Sense

The Ohio native was thought to be the perfect back-up to incoming freshmen, but something made him change his mind about the university, and it's not as deep as you think.

Quierra Luck

by

damack229

Four-Star Prospect Jahvaree Ritzie Cuts List to Five

Jahvaree Ritzie, a four-star defensive end out of Glenn HS (Kernersville, NC), trimmed his list to five potential schools.

Jonah Lossiah

Breaking: Four Tar Heels Sign as Undrafted Free Agents

Myles Dorn, Antonio Williams, Dominque Ross and Aaron Crawford wait is finally over, they have officially achieved their NFL dreams.

Quierra Luck