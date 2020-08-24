SI.com
UNC Basketball Recruiting: Hunter Sallis Releases Top 12 Schools; Includes Tar Heels

Hunter Sallis, a 6-foot-4-inch, 165-pound combo guard from Omaha, Nebraska, released a list of his top 12 schools on Sunday evening. The group is a veritable “Who’s Who” of elite college basketball programs.

Hunter Sallis Top 12 List

  1. Alabama
  2. Auburn
  3. Creighton
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Iowa State
  6. Kansas
  7. Kentucky
  8. Louisville
  9. Michigan
  10. North Carolina
  11. Oregon
  12. UCLA

Sallis is a rising senior at Millard North High School. In the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, the five-star prospect (according to the 247 Sports Composite) is 19th overall for the class of 2021, second at his position, and first in the state of Nebraska.

Sallis became a rather important get for the Tar Heels when Kennedy Chandler committed to Tennessee on August 14. While Sallis is not a pure point guard, as Chandler is, the top tier point guard talent is rather thin in the class of 2021 and the Tar Heels will probably need to fill the lead point guard position for the fourth year in a row.

The past two seasons have featured one-and-done talents at the point guard slot for Carolina (Coby White and Cole Anthony) and 2020-21 projects to be a similar outcome with Caleb Love another likely candidate to head to the NBA after his freshman season. Can Sallis fill that void (if he comes to Carolina) or will Coach Williams need to seek out a true point guard? Only time will tell.

Roy Williams is typically a stickler for seeing prospects in person before offering a scholarship, but given the COVID-19 complications, exceptions must be made. He offered Sallis a scholarship on April 27 after having watched several game films. Assistant Coach Hubert Davis was the first to make contact for Carolina.

Given that Sallis still has 12 schools in the mix and that COVID-19 is still hampering typical recruitment processes, expect his decision to be drawn out into the Spring at some point. Hopefully, by then, we will have a clearer understanding of what the sports landscape looks like going forward.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on Hunter Sallis’ recruitment as it unfolds, as well as all other North Carolina basketball recruits.

