UNC Basketball Recruiting: Isaac McKneely Cuts List to Eight

Class of 2022 combo guard Isaac McKneely released a list of his top eight schools on Sunday afternoon via his personal Twitter and Instagram. His college choice will come down to Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Virginia, and West Virginia.

McKneely is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound four-star recruit from Poca High School in Poca, West Virginia.

The 247Sports Composite ranking lists McKneely 57th nationally in the class of 2022, seventh at his position, and first in the state of West Virginia.

To be fair, the Tar Heel coaching staff has not yet extended a scholarship offer to McKneely. However, he recently told 247Sports that Carolina has “been reaching out for a couple months now, so it’s still pretty early with them. I’ve been in consistent contact with a couple coaches there, and I have a good relationship with Cam and Puff Johnson; they’ve told me great things.”

In terms of a decision timeframe for McKneely, that date is still to be determined. COVID-19 has made the recruiting process difficult to navigate for each student-athlete, and McKneely is no stranger to that reality. He told 247Sports, “I plan to sign in the early signing period next year, but I don’t have a specific date for my verbal commitment. I would like to go on some official visits before I make a decision though.”

Make sure to check out highlights of Isaac McKneely in action:

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on Isaac McKneely’s recruitment as it unfolds, as well as all other North Carolina basketball recruits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!