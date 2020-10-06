UNC Basketball Recruiting: Class of 2021 Target Jabari Smith to Commit on Friday

According to Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) on Twitter, 2021 power forward Jabari Smith will announce his college commitment on Friday, October 9.

The consensus top-five player will choose between Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU (his father’s alma mater), North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Tar Heels were late to the game for the 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward from Sandy Creek High School, in Tyrone, GA. However, Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said in an article recently he believes that “if there is one program that could change the complexion of his [Smith’s] recruitment, it is North Carolina.”

According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Smith is ranked fourth nationally, second positionally, and number one in the state of Georgia.

Smith’s 2020 season ended in the Georgia Elite Eight at the hands of his potential future teammate Walker Kessler from Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia.

In an evaluation dating January 21, 2020, Josh Gershon, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, said of Smith:

“Smith is a face up four who has continuously grown in height over the last couple of years. He now has good size for the position to go with a still extremely physically immature frame with plenty of room to gain strength. While Smith has a jump hook and can post up, he is most comfortable facing up. He has a smooth stroke with range to the perimeter. Improving athletically and as a passer. Rebounds area well and has made progress as rim protector. Projects as first round pick with normal expected development.”

Regardless of how freshmen Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe perform this year, senior Garrison Brooks is a guaranteed departure from the frontcourt. Assuming the expected progression, Armando Bacot will likely leave for the NBA after the upcoming season. While Kessler and Sharpe are wild cards performance-wise (all freshmen are!), it is safe to say that at least one of them will have the type of performance to allow for a jump to the professional ranks. What does that all add up to?

Roy Williams will need frontcourt help in 2021. Jabari Smith could be part of the answer.

Make sure to check out Smith’s highlights:

2020 Elite Eight matchup with Walker Kessler:

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on Jabari Smith’s commitment on Friday, as well as all other North Carolina basketball recruits.

