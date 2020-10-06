SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Class of 2021 Target Jabari Smith to Commit on Friday

isaacschade

According to Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) on Twitter, 2021 power forward Jabari Smith will announce his college commitment on Friday, October 9.

The consensus top-five player will choose between Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU (his father’s alma mater), North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Tar Heels were late to the game for the 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward from Sandy Creek High School, in Tyrone, GA. However, Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said in an article recently he believes that “if there is one program that could change the complexion of his [Smith’s] recruitment, it is North Carolina.”

According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Smith is ranked fourth nationally, second positionally, and number one in the state of Georgia.

Smith’s 2020 season ended in the Georgia Elite Eight at the hands of his potential future teammate Walker Kessler from Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia.

In an evaluation dating January 21, 2020, Josh Gershon, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, said of Smith:

“Smith is a face up four who has continuously grown in height over the last couple of years. He now has good size for the position to go with a still extremely physically immature frame with plenty of room to gain strength. While Smith has a jump hook and can post up, he is most comfortable facing up. He has a smooth stroke with range to the perimeter. Improving athletically and as a passer. Rebounds area well and has made progress as rim protector. Projects as first round pick with normal expected development.”

Regardless of how freshmen Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe perform this year, senior Garrison Brooks is a guaranteed departure from the frontcourt. Assuming the expected progression, Armando Bacot will likely leave for the NBA after the upcoming season. While Kessler and Sharpe are wild cards performance-wise (all freshmen are!), it is safe to say that at least one of them will have the type of performance to allow for a jump to the professional ranks. What does that all add up to?

Roy Williams will need frontcourt help in 2021. Jabari Smith could be part of the answer.

Make sure to check out Smith’s highlights:

2020 Elite Eight matchup with Walker Kessler:

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on Jabari Smith’s commitment on Friday, as well as all other North Carolina basketball recruits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: North Carolina @ Boston College | Week 4

Live Blog with continuous updates as North Carolina faces off against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: The Team That Should Draft Cole Anthony

The best fit for the combo guard, and what team should draft him for the 2020 NBA Draft

DavisMWallace

Mack Brown Gameday Breakdown: Offense, Defense and Special Team Notes

In his weekly press conference, Brown highlighted offense, defense, and special teams as they equip for Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Quierra Luck

Why Skyy Clark Would Fit Well At UNC

Reasons why Skyy Clark will fit into Roy Williams' system

DavisMWallace

NBA Tar Heels Update: Heat Take Game 3 of NBA Finals 115-104

Danny Green has struggled to find his shot the last two games.

isaacschade

Carolina Football Aim Higher; Reach No. 8 in AP Poll

Two years into Mack Brown's return to North Carolina, the Heels place in the top 10 in the Associated Press Poll since 1997.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina @ Boston College

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 26-22 road victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

UNC @ Boston College: Post Game Conference

UNC head football coach Mack Brown, QB Sam Howell, Safety Trey Morrison, RB Javonte Williams and LB Chazz Surratt took to the podium to discuss their win against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

Trey Morrison Comes Up Big as UNC Defeats Boston College, 26-22

North Carolina wins their first road game after defeating Boston College, 26-22.

Quierra Luck

Keys to Victory: Boston College

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels will need to restart their season after a tumultuous double bye week. It has not been the ideal way to begin a season, facing the strange nature of this season after just one week.

Jonah Lossiah