Podcast: NCAA Champion Jackie Manuel Talks Coming Home, Women's Hoops and Almost Transferring

Quierra Luck

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 2 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the fan. They will bring you their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, and specifically, North Carolina. 

Welcome to the new season! 

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featured guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming basketball season. 

On episode two, 2005 NCAA Champion Jackie Manuel joins the podcast to discuss his return home to Chapel Hill. A tri-captain for Carolina Men's basketball under Roy Williams. He followed his Carolina roots to multiple positions, UNC-G with Wes Miller and, most recently, an assistant coach at UNC-Wilmington where he served for three years. Manuel return to North Carolina as the Director of Player Personnel, Development, and Recruiting Operations. 

So, sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard! 

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

