Jawad Williams Signs for Year Three with Japan

Former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Jawad Williams announced his continuance in professional basketball; heading into year 16 in Japan.

After riding high off a National Championship, Williams left North Carolina after completing his senior year in 2005. The Ohio native went undrafted in the 2005 NBA Draft but signed as a free agent by the Los Angeles Clippers the following 2006-07 season. Williams soon after went overseas and played for Israel, Spain, and Japan before finally being called home to play for the team he grew up dreaming of playing for.

After playing in their summer league, the Cavs signed Williams in 2008, where he played for the next three seasons. As a Cavalier, Williams averaged 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds, but it was overseas where he became a champion again; French and Turkish Cup winner and two-time basketball Japan League champion.

Williams spent the next eight years with various teams in Israel, France, where he linked with former teammate David Noel and Sean May, Turkey, Greece, and Italy. In 2017, Williams found his home in the Japanese 'B League,' where he recently signed on for three years.After a shortened season due to coronavirus, Williams has been home with his family. He has authored his second book dedicated to the adventures of his daughter and son, Nailah and Nash.

