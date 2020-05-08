Jeremiah Francis Commits to New Mexico

After two weeks in the transfer portal, former Tar Heel Jeremiah Francis has found a new home,

Francis revealed in a statement that he wants the opportunity to play,

“I am just looking for a new home and a great school academically. Most of all, I just want an opportunity to play.”

Coach Roy Williams took a risk on a kid with multiple injuries; he missed his junior and senior years in high school due to those injuries, which resulted in his absence from the start of the 2019-2020 basketball season. As a freshman, Francis played in just 16 of 33 games; he got his first start on December 30, 2019, the night Williams won game number 879 and tied his mentor, Coach Dean Smith.

In those 16 games, three of which he started, Francis averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 22.7% from the field. His inability to have consistent shooting stunted his growth in rotation and, as a result, only averaged 13.6 minutes per game.

Francis' father, Jerry Francis, echoed his son's sentiments and states, that Carolina was all positive, his son just wants the opportunity to help a team going forward,

“Everything is positive with North Carolina, but he is looking for a situation where he can perform and be in a position to help his new team going forward. He is open to any level of college basketball and location won't matter either. It is just about a chance to compete going forward.”

Hopefully, Francis new home will provide him the opportunity for growth that he desires for the future he deserves.

