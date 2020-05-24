Former Tar Heel Joel Berry Interview on 'The Player and The Fan'

Welcome to season 2:episode 5 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to bring you an official podcast that highlights both elements of sports, the player and the fan. We will be bringing you our viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC.

On this week's episode, we have one of the most favored Tar Heels as a guest, Joel Berry II. This interview will not disappoint you; it will go down as one of our best yet!

During this interview, you will see a side of Joel that even surprised Noel. Berry was candid, transparent, and comical as he discussed his time at UNC and his future endeavors.

His jersey went to the Smith Center rafters after being named Most Outstanding Player in the 2017 Final Four, where he led Carolina to its sixth NCAA championship. A championship that he feels was one of the best in Carolina basketball history.

His senior year, Berry averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and led the team in three-pointers with 93, the fourth most in UNC history. The Florida native was First-team All-ACC and is considered one of the most decorated players in Carolina Basketball history.

This episode will be sure to make you laugh, reminisce, and it wouldn't be a Carolina episode if you didn't hold a conversation on which championship team is the best.

For the full video, please click here.

Podcast:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck