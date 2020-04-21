Michael Jordan to Donate 'The Last Dance' Proceeds to Charity

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 'The Last Dance' documentary series is already the most-watched documentary in ESPN history with more than 6.1 million viewers for the first two episodes that aired last Sunday.

The series which will air in two-part episodes over the next five weeks will showcase the last season of Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman; champions who were disbanded by GM Jerry Krause. The documentary opened to rave reviews with appearances by former Presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Common, Ahmad Rashad, Larry Bird, and Pat Riley, who were fans and colleagues during one of the most iconic runs in NBA history.

With tons of money generating behind a successful program, Jordan will not take a paycheck. He will be donating his proceeds to charity. According to Forbes, Kurt Bandenhausen, Jordan will not receive a dime,

$0, The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He's donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million to charitable causes.

Fortunately for Jordan, $3-$4 million is a drop in the bucket compared to what he is worth. Forbes documents that currently, he is worth $2.1 billion and earned $300 million within the last year. Jordan is still receiving a Nike check with his self-titled brand worth $3.1 billion.

Part three and four of the documentary will air this Sunday, April 26, at 9 pm on ESPN and ESPN 2 (for viewers that want censored language)

