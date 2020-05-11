Michael Jordan's Superpower, the Legacy of His Father

My feelings are all over this place with episodes seven and eight; they showed an emotionally driven Michael Jordan who fueled his dreams with, what I think was a little clouded judgment due to the passing of his father.

Being from North Carolina, the murder of James Jordan is almost like a stain to our great state. I mean, there is Jesse Helms, but for THE Michael Jordan's father to be treated like that in his own backyard, almost made you question the loyalty we had for the legacy of claiming the Jordan's. North Carolina and Jordan are synonymous; whether it's the university or the state, this is Jordan country. The accounts you catch of the Jordan's in their hometown and their family having their hand in helping build people's homes, showed the commitment and roots they sowed here. It's more than just what Jordan meant for basketball, the Jordan family meant something here, to their community.

I will never forget the news coverage and the surrounding stories I heard, especially surrounding Jordan's gambling being the reason for his father's death. It didn't make sense. Jordan had all the money in the world, why would something as petty as money be the cause of a senseless death? After watching the documentary and seeing how important Jordan's father was to him, I can't imagine him allowing debt to be the cause of his father no longer being with us. I genuinely believe it was a misfortunate thing that occurred to a highly publicized individual; grief he, unfortunately, had to share with the world.

“It made me realize how short life is, how quickly things can end, how innocently, and I thought that there are times in one’s life when you have to put games aside. I wanted to give more time to my family. I’ve been very selfish about centering things on my basketball career. Now it’s time to be unselfish with them.”

I took away many points from these episodes, but the one thing I will carry with me forever is the importance of family and appreciating them while they're here. Seeing Jordan talk about his father was a sore spot, and you can see it in his eyes. The things he did after his first retirement in 1993 showed a change in a man trying to fill a void. When he left basketball to play baseball, it was because it was a dream and an ode to his father, but with moving variables such as the '94 lockout, Jordan realized where his heart was. Upon his return to basketball, he changed his number to '45', he thought it would signify a newness when, in reality, he wanted to let go of the hold of not seeing his father. Until he realized holding on to his father was his superpower. Returning to '23' brought back the Michael Jordan his father knew, the one his father pushed to greatness.

It's hard losing loved ones; losing my grandmother to this day is the most challenging thing I ever faced, and like Jordan, everything I do is in memory of her. Making her proud because I know she's watching. The pressure to be strong for those around you drain you, and you exhibit a shell of yourself, but would the one we love be proud of being half of ourselves? You, me, and Jordan are better than that. If you lost someone you loved, know they want the best from you every day. There's nothing you can do to stop their love for you; being a guardian over your life. You represent the very best of who they are, and you have every obligation to show up and show out every day.

You can't let them down; they are already proud of you. Now you be proud of you.

Now, go kick ass.

