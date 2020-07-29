Former Tar Heel Justin Pierce Finds New Basketball Home in Finland

Though his career at North Carolina was short, grad transfer Justin Pierce made a lasting impact in Chapel Hill. With fans cheering as he made his way off the bench, Pierce was the spark the team and fans needed in a difficult season.

According to JCK Sports Group, Pierce just inked a deal to continue his basketball career overseas in Finland for Kobrat in the Korisliiga; which is the highest tier of basketball in Finland.

Rated the No. 5 impact graduate transfer in the country by ESPN.com, Pierce attended William and Mary his first three years of college. During that time, he was Team captain, earned third-team All-CAA honors for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018). Graduating in three years, the Illinois native decided to use his final year in Chapel Hill.

Once transferred to North Carolina, Pierce was no stranger to the program and their system. At William & Mary, Pierce was coached by head coach Tony Shaver and assistant coach Jonathan Holmes (1999), both who played collegiately at UNC in 1972 and naturally Coach Dean Smith reflected in their program. Pierce averaged five points, four rebounds and tied for third for three pointers (16) at UNC. Pierce concluded his collegiate career with 1,139 points and 704 rebounds in 120 collegiate games between North Carolina and William & Mary.

