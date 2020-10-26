SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Podcast: Justin Watts Recalls His Favorite Moments at North Carolina

Quierra Luck

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 4 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season!

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featured special guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

On episode four, 'The Player and The Fan' welcome 2009 NCCA Champion Justin Watts. Watts spent four seasons with North Carolina, increasing his playing time as his leadership and strength evolved. The versatile Durham native played in multiple spots for Coach Williams, ranging from point guard to power forward. Though he didn't spend much time on the court, Watts' contribution or athleticism was the punch Williams needed in games. Notably, Watts' most memorable play comes during the final minutes of the 2009 National Championship scoring the last two points against Michigan State.

After graduating from North Carolina, Watts has spent the last nine years showcasing his superior athleticism and skill. He played with teams such as Rockhampton Rockets, Mineros de Caborca, Takamatsu Five Arrows, Al Gharafa Doha, Fribourg Olympic Basket, Alaska Aces, and MKS Dąbrowa Górnicza.

Watts continued his championship streak with an All-Star recognition in 2013 and a BJ League champion in 2015. Impressively, during his time with the Alaska Aces, Watts scored 62 points and 26 rebounds during his two-game stint with the team due to a calf injury. Returning overseas, specifically to the Netherlands, will be like returning home.

This episode is has dynamic storytelling by Watts details the moment he knew he was playing for Roy Williams at UNC and just who he likes to start the upcoming season.

So, sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard!

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

Watch: 

Listen: 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball: One Month

The 2020-21 college basketball season starts exactly one month from now, with the Tar Heels scheduled to play College of Charleston.

isaacschade

UNC Football Drops in AP Poll Ranking to No. 15

After defeating NC State in Chapel Hill, North Carolina drops one spot on the AP poll to No. 15.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. NC State

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 48-21 home win over NC State on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

Keys to Victory: NC State

The Tar Heels are coming off a tough loss a face a surprising NC State team. How does UNC bounce back against their most bitter rival?

Jonah Lossiah

Leaky Black: UNC Basketball's Swiss Army Knife

Leaky Black is finally healthy and ready to have a monstrous impact on the 2020-21 Tar Heels: "I've never been this confident in my life."

isaacschade

Skyy Clark Verbally Commits to Kentucky

The coveted five-star has found in landing spot at Kentucky.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams: "I'm Hopeful That the Ball Will Go In the Basket a Heck of a Lot More"

After averaging a Roy Williams-era low of 72.2 points per game in 2019-20, the Tar Heels will look to get back to their typical levels of offensive output in 2020-21.

isaacschade

Brice Johnson On the 2017 National Championship Game: "I Didn't Watch It"

"I love all of them like my brothers. But I still wouldn’t watch it. I knew they’d win it. What’s the point in me watching it?”

isaacschade

Podcast: UNC Moms Takeover to Talk Carolina Culture and Protecting Their Sons

When it comes to Carolina athletics, the family will always take precedent. In this exclusive episode, Garrison Brooks and Leaky Black mothers join the podcast to discuss what it's like being a parent of a Power 5 college athlete.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown Monday Press: Being Positive During Tough Losses

Coach Mack Brown met with press to discuss the loss at Florida State and the preparation for NC State.

Quierra Luck