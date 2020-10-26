Podcast: Justin Watts Recalls His Favorite Moments at North Carolina

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 4 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season!

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featured special guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

On episode four, 'The Player and The Fan' welcome 2009 NCCA Champion Justin Watts. Watts spent four seasons with North Carolina, increasing his playing time as his leadership and strength evolved. The versatile Durham native played in multiple spots for Coach Williams, ranging from point guard to power forward. Though he didn't spend much time on the court, Watts' contribution or athleticism was the punch Williams needed in games. Notably, Watts' most memorable play comes during the final minutes of the 2009 National Championship scoring the last two points against Michigan State.

After graduating from North Carolina, Watts has spent the last nine years showcasing his superior athleticism and skill. He played with teams such as Rockhampton Rockets, Mineros de Caborca, Takamatsu Five Arrows, Al Gharafa Doha, Fribourg Olympic Basket, Alaska Aces, and MKS Dąbrowa Górnicza.

Watts continued his championship streak with an All-Star recognition in 2013 and a BJ League champion in 2015. Impressively, during his time with the Alaska Aces, Watts scored 62 points and 26 rebounds during his two-game stint with the team due to a calf injury. Returning overseas, specifically to the Netherlands, will be like returning home.

This episode is has dynamic storytelling by Watts details the moment he knew he was playing for Roy Williams at UNC and just who he likes to start the upcoming season.

