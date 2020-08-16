SI.com
Five-star Point Guard Kayla McPherson Announces Commitment to North Carolina

Quierra Luck

Five-star guard Kayla McPherson announced her decision to join North Carolina women's basketball team. 

The 5-foot-7 point guard was courted by North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Mississippi. The Georgia native would be a slam dunk for the Heels, she is currently ranked third in the point guard position and 15th overall for 2021; McPherson is the highest-ranked recruit for Banghart of that class. She was also the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia in 2019.

According to ESPN, McPherson is described as an athletic floor leader with a scorer's mentality in the back-court. Penetrates and distributes in traffic while competing on both ends of the floor.

McPherson joins Teonni Key, Destiny Adams, and Morasha Wiggins for the class of 2021 commits. 

In Banghart's first year as Head Coach resulted in a 16-14 record. Early in the season, the Heels went 16-6, before a seven game losing streak ended their high. The Heels lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. Though the season ended tough, the girls defeated top-10 N.C. State, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season.

Banghart is looking to lock in her second year with incoming freshmen, five-stars Deja Kelly, Anya Poole, four-star Alexandra Zelaya, and three-stars Kennedy Todd-Williams, and Alyssa Ustby.

