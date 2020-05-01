AllTarHeels
Five-Star Kennedy Chandler is Down to Five; UNC Makes the List

Quierra Luck

Five-star prospect, Kennedy Chandler, has announced his top 5.

Chandler has cut his choices to Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The Tennessee native is currently a junior at Briarcrest Christian High School, where he averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. According to 247sports, Chandler is ranked no. 15 nationally and the no. 2 PG; his numbers are only expected to rise. 

Colleges are not the only ones in massive chase of the five-star, reports have the G-League in hot pursuit of the point guard as well. With their new option to receive not only a professional option but a nice check, the G-League sees their route becoming the new normal for high-end recruits. 

Often called Point Guard University, UNC stands a great chance at securing Chandler. With no official visit, UNC seems to be making great strides within Chandler's decision making. Williams visited him on November 21, 2019, and three days later, extended an offer. Currently, UNC has three point guards on their roster, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Anthony Harris. Surely this upcoming season will weigh heavily on Chandler's choice to choose UNC; Love or RJ Davis' choice after the forthcoming season to stay or leave will determine if a new point guard is needed for the Heels. 

Chet Holmgren, Harrison Ingram, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Trevor Keels, and Hunter Sallis, were offered by the Heels for 2021; Dontrez Styles is the only 2021 commit so far for North Carolina. Paolo Banchero just cut the team from his list. 

Chandler's 247sports evaluation:

Plays with surprising strength and exceptional explosive athleticism at 6-1. Regularly gets to the rim. Draws fouls at a high rate. Tremendous passer on the move. Adequate three-point shooter but plenty room for improvement. Creative finisher off the dribble. Rebounds position and is a disruptive defender.

