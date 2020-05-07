Kerwin Walton is Officially a Tar Heel; Signs National Letter of Intent

UNC Basketball announced today that four-star prospect, Kerwin Walton, is officially a Tar Heel,

"We are delighted to add Kerwin to our Carolina Basketball family. He's been a winner in high school," says UNC head coach Roy Williams, "He won a state title as a junior, and his team made the final four in the state this year before the rest of the tournament was canceled. Kerwin has a great ability to shoot the ball, but he is a very good all-around basketball player. He can pass and defend and truly is a tremendous teammate. We are also delighted to add his mom and dad to our family. They've done an amazing job raising not only a talented basketball player but a great young man.

"Our staff is also thrilled to sign a player from Hopkins High School who was coached by Ken Novak Jr.," adds Williams. "Coach Novak has won like a hundred state championships and turned out tremendous players that have been very successful in college, some of whom have also gone on to play in the NBA. In fact, one of our main points was to convince Kerwin that Carolina is like the fantastic program he has been playing in under Coach Novak."

A senior at Hopkins High, Walton is ranked 91 overall in the 2020 class, and no. 5 in Minnesota; he averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds this season. Walton started playing basketball in the 5th grade and states that getting ready and focused for the next level is a priority. Walton chose from the following schools, Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Georgetown.

With the addition of Walton to Williams' 2020 commits, UNC is now ranked no. 2 overall just below Kentucky, but above Duke; 247Sports updated their rankings for the last time for the 2020 class. Various determinants went into play, such as Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Kerwin Walton, increasing their stock, which in turn gave UNC their best recruiting class over Duke in the past eight years.

