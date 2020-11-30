SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson to Resume Normal Practice Activities

Quierra Luck

The absence of Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson from Wednesday's season open left fans perplexed. Without any previous information regarding the pair, fans were left to speculate their nonattendance and wonder if anything significant happened.

After the game, Coach Roy Williams stated that Kessler and Johnson were absent because of COVID protocol. Both players saw the court in under five minutes. Kessler finished the game with 6 points and four rebounds, and Johnson completed the game with a smooth three with his first and only possession of the night.

"They've just finished going through the COVID protocols and missed several practices down the last couple of weeks. They're back with us. They're good and gave them a few minutes to hopefully help us down the road."

The night before the Maui Invitational, Williams updated the two and their progression with the team.

"Their statistics on the offensive end were good," Williams said, "but both of them had big-time defensive errors. Getting them out there, getting their sea legs back underneath them, is the biggest thing. They've missed several practices. We did add things during the period they were out. So getting them caught up with the rest of the team is important."

Starting Monday, North Carolina will enter the Maui Invitational meeting UNLV for round one at 7:30 pm on ESPN. Tar Heels will be playing three games in three days. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roy Williams Gives Status Report on All Six UNC Freshmen

Six freshmen made their UNC debuts on Wednesday. Roy Williams gives an evaluation of how each of them did and what they need to do to improve.

Shawn Krest

Heels Headed to Asheville for Maui Classic

North Carolina is headed to Asheville to play three games in three days. Roy Williams discusses the opener against UNLV, the relocated Maui Invitational and the importance of depth

Shawn Krest

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 31-17 home loss to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.

isaacschade

Jeremiah Gemmel on His Fourth Down Penalty Against Notre Dame

UNC LB Jeremiah Gemmel had four tackles and 2 QB hits against Notre Dame, but that was overshadowed by a fourth-down penalty on him that kept an Irish touchdown drive alive. He discusses the play

Shawn Krest

Notre Dame at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

No. 2 Notre Dame looks to take another step toward an ACC Championship Game berth as it travels to UNC. The Tar Heels still hold out hope of a spot in the title game. We'll have observations and analysis from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown, "The Pressure is On Notre Dame; No One Expects Us to Win"

Win or lose, No. 19 UNC will gain their identity against No. 2 Notre Dame. Mack Brown anticipates seeing how they answer the call against a top-ranked team.

Quierra Luck

The Teams Mack Brown Has Never Played

With UNC playing Notre Dame on Friday, Mack Brown knocked another team off his to-do list. There are only 11 remaining Power Five teams he's never played and 20 he's never beaten. In all of FBS, there are 50 he's never played and 52 he's never beaten. Here they all are

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: I'm Confident We Can Put Up Enough Points to Beat Notre Dame

Notre Dame has the fourth-best scoring defense in Power Five, but UNC's Sam Howell is confident the Tar Heels can put up enough points to win

Shawn Krest

UNC's RJ Davis on Adjusting to New Position, College Game

Freshman RJ Davis started his first college game at a new position. He discusses his debut, learning two spots and sharing time on the floor with fellow freshman Caleb Love

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Opens Career With Double-Double

UNC big man Day'Ron Sharpe opened his college career with a double-double on Wednesday against College of Charleston. He discusses his game and what he learned from his debut

Shawn Krest