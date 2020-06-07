AllTarHeels
Five-Star Teonni Key Verbally Commits to UNC

Quierra Luck

Courtney Banghart and the Lady Heels can welcome North Carolina's own, five-star  guard, Teonni Key. 

Key announced her verbal commitment on Twitter Saturday night, 

Key will be joining Destiny Adams, who is ranked No. 35 overall, as the only two prospects to commit to UNC for the class of 2021. Banghart is looking to add three more stars to the commitment list, Kayla McPherson, Morasha Wiggins, and Jasmine Shavers.

The 6-foot-3 Cary native chose North Carolina over UCONN, NC State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, and Auburn. ESPN has her ranked No. 3 in her position and No. 22 in her class. 

Key's ESPN profile described her as an athletic perimeter prospect with front court versatility, hybrid-4 game, and quick off the dribble; disrupts plays and active on the glass.

In Banghart's first year as Head Coach resulted in a 16-14 record. Early in the season, the Heels went 16-6, before a seven game losing streak ended their high. The Heels lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. Though the season ended tough, the girls defeated top-10 N.C. State, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season. 

Banghart is looking to lock in her second year with incoming freshmen, five-stars Deja Kelly, Anya Poole, four-star Alexandra Zelaya, and three-stars Kennedy Todd-Williams, and Alyssa Ustby.

