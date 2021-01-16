Live Blog: Carolina at Florida State

North Carolina heads to the Sunshine State for the second time this month as the Tar Heels take their three-game ACC winning streak to Tallahassee to face Florida State. UNC won by two at Miami on Jan. 5.

Carolina has won three straight by a total of nine points, following a pair of ACC losses by five points or fewer. The last time the Tar Heels played in a game settled by double-digits was a win over Kentucky on Dec. 19. Carolina has had just two such games in its last 10.

The Heels will be challenged by Florida State’s pressure defense.

"They're extremely athletic and talented, but they do a great job of pressuring you,” coach Roy Williams said. “So I think we always think about how, not just gifted they are, but how hard they work defensively. I think that we always wonder if we're ever going to score a basket against them."

Carolina has struggled with turnovers this season, ranking No. 267 in the country in turnover rate, although the Heels have had two relatively good performances with ball security in the last three outings—against Notre Dame and Syracuse.

FSU has played just once in the last 18 days, due to COVID testing and tracking issues. In their one 2021 game, the Noles blew out NC State, 105-73, shooting 70.7 percent. Eleven different Seminoles scored in the game.

"If they shoot 70 percent (Saturday), they're gonna beat us to death, too,” Williams said. “They were phenomenal. … It was an impressive show. Their depth is something that Leonard (Hamilton) always plays. Like I tried to do, he does a better job of it. But they've always had depth, last year they won the regular season. Their game against North Carolina State was about as impressive as any team I've seen in the ACC."

Guard Anthony Harris, out since December 2019 with a knee injury, is close to a return. He went through pregame warmups and dressed against Syracuse, although Williams wasn’t sure when Harris would return to the lineup. Big man Sterling Manley has also been practicing, although he still hasn’t dressed for a game.

Today's starters: Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks, Leaky Black, Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton