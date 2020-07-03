Five-star center Makur Maker Commits to HBCU, Howard University

Five-star center Makur Maker announced his commitment to Howard on early Friday morning. The elite center chose Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis. The first to report the news was HBCUGameDay,

"I was the first to announce my visit to Howard and other[s] started to dream 'what if,'" Maker wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard and coach Kenny Blakeney."

For his senior year at Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), Maker averaged 17.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 12 games.

Markers commitment has sparked what could be a shift in HBCUs getting the overdue attention from five-star athletes. The 7 foot center understands the weight of a simple 'yes' and what I can do for HBCU athletics going forward.

Mikey Williams, the No.1 point guard for the class of 2023, tweeted his congratulations to Maker and enforcing the changing the landscape of college athletics

Although he has committed to the 2020 NBA Draft, Maker is expected to withdraw his name. But the best part of this story? Maker didn't do this for attention or clout, he made an official visit to Howard before the increased promotion for HBCU athletics.

