AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Report: 2020 Maui Invitational Still on Schedule

Quierra Luck

According to Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational in Hawaii is still scheduled to continue with its original event date, November 23-25, 2020.

In 1982, Chaminade University defeated No. 1 ranked Virginia in one of the greatest upsets in Honolulu's college basketball history. It resulted in Chaminade University hosting the first invitational in 1984 and has been successful for over three decades. The program has secured in the top collegiate basketball programs all over the country. 

Taking place at the Lahaina Civic Center, the teams scheduled to compete are North Carolina, Stanford, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, Davidson, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Davidson, and Providence. 

The Tar Heels have competed in the invitational seven times. UNC's last appearance in the Maui Invitational was during the 2016-2017 and won the event; if you can remember, this was also the year North Carolina won their sixth NCAA Championship. Overall, UNC has one four invitationals, 1999 (MVP: Joseph Forte), 2004 (MVP: Raymond Felton), 2008 (MVP: Ty Lawson), and 2016 (MVP: Joel Berry II). Of those four times, UNC has won three national championships the same season, 2004, 2008, 2017.

If anything looks like Tar Heel moms are ready for some fun in the sun! After having their sons a little longer for the summer break, they can use a vacation.

Stay with AllTarHeels here on Sports Illustrated to learn more on the North Carolina Tar Heels, You can follow us by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball: Will Patrick Baldwin, Jr. Be A Tar Heel?

Class of 2021 Five-star PF Patrick Baldwin, Jr. has the Tar Heels in his top 10. Will he come to Chapel Hill for college?

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE George Wilson Announces Commitment Day

Highly recruited George Wilson will be announcing his decision July 12th at 4 pm. Can Dre Bly do it again?

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Documentary to be Produced on Former Tar Heel and Actor Neil Fingleton

Among the top 25 tallest men in the world, Neil Fingleton, was a former Tar Heel who only played one game but made his presence known with more than just his height.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Jet Academy

Kenny Smith creates virtual basketball academy in lieu of his annual on-site camp

isaacschade

Four-Star DT Payton Page Announces July Commitment Date; Will He Push UNC to No. 1 in the ACC?

The No. 7 defensive tackle for the class of 2021, Payton Page, announced his commitment date over the holiday weekend. With his commitment, UNC will be No. 2 in overall recruiting for the class of 2021 and No. 1 in the ACC.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Carolina Basketball Returns to Campus

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill

Quierra Luck

On the Board - July 6th Edition

The recruiting trail remains explosive for Mack Brown & Co., who is next on the list for North Carolina?

Jonah Lossiah

Carolina Basketball: Black Lives Matter

It's not a political statement. It's a human right.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Offers as of July 5th

Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out who Mack Brown and company are currently pursuing.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

If You Want to See Tar Heel Sports, Wear a Mask!!!

It should be simple enough to ask people to wear a mask politely, but sadly, it has gotten to the point of begging.

Quierra Luck