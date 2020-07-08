Report: 2020 Maui Invitational Still on Schedule

According to Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational in Hawaii is still scheduled to continue with its original event date, November 23-25, 2020.

In 1982, Chaminade University defeated No. 1 ranked Virginia in one of the greatest upsets in Honolulu's college basketball history. It resulted in Chaminade University hosting the first invitational in 1984 and has been successful for over three decades. The program has secured in the top collegiate basketball programs all over the country.

Taking place at the Lahaina Civic Center, the teams scheduled to compete are North Carolina, Stanford, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, Davidson, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Davidson, and Providence.

The Tar Heels have competed in the invitational seven times. UNC's last appearance in the Maui Invitational was during the 2016-2017 and won the event; if you can remember, this was also the year North Carolina won their sixth NCAA Championship. Overall, UNC has one four invitationals, 1999 (MVP: Joseph Forte), 2004 (MVP: Raymond Felton), 2008 (MVP: Ty Lawson), and 2016 (MVP: Joel Berry II). Of those four times, UNC has won three national championships the same season, 2004, 2008, 2017.

If anything looks like Tar Heel moms are ready for some fun in the sun! After having their sons a little longer for the summer break, they can use a vacation.

