Fans Asked, ESPN Listened; Moves Up Michael Jordan Documentary Release Date

Michael Jordan is the epitome of an NBA legend.

Before COVID-19 made its way across the globe, "The Last Dance" was a highly anticipated 10-part documentary film featuring the iconic dynasty of Michael Jordan and the 90's Bull. The documentary was first announced in 2018 and features some of sports biggest names recanting the sights and sounds of Air Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and a young Phil Jackson. The film was initially set to premiere in June 2020, but with the current state of society forcing everyone to be home, fans felt like this would be the perfect opportunity to debut the series.

And ESPN listened.

Tuesday morning, ESPN announced the decision to move the release date up to April 19. "The Last Dance" will air in two-part installments through May 17 and be made available for viewers outside the country via Netflix.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement. "We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

"The Last Dance" was directed by Jason Hehir. Hehir also led other sports narratives such as Andre The Giant, The Fab Five, The '85 Bears, and Bernie & Ernie. This film features behind the scene footage of Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, which resulted in his last and sixth championship.

More than 100 people were interviewed who experienced the run.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," said director Jason Hehir. "Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."