AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

My First Dance: Building a Bridge Between Sports Illustrated and Michael Jordan

isaacschade

Well I certainly picked the perfect week to start writing for Sports Illustrated’s University of North Carolina web site.

Over the course of the past four Sunday nights much of the country has been enraptured by The Last Dance, ESPN’s documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Here I am, excited to be writing for a national publication about the Tar Heels in the midst of this anticipated documentary series about the most famous student-athlete to ever come from the university. I’ve hit the zeitgeist!

But then, the night before I was slated to embark on my first activities for Sports Illustrated, a bombshell connecting His Royal Airness and my new employer dropped:

In Episode 7, airing on Sunday, May 10, MJ’s time as a Birmingham Baron was a major point of focus. In that time span, Sports Illustrated ran a cover that read “Bag It, Michael!: Jordan and the White Sox are embarrassing baseball”. The title of author Steve Wulf’s article read “Err Jordan”.

When asked by The Last Dance if he felt betrayed by the magazine cover, Jordan responded: “Definitely”. So hurt was MJ that he has never since talked to Sports Illustrated.

Wait, what?! The greatest basketball player ever was betrayed by Sports Illustrated and now my job is to help re-build the bridge that was burned? A rift between two of the biggest titans of the sports world? Mind you this is not just some little bridge over a bucolic babbling brook. This is like rebuilding the Golden Gate bridge.

Immediately I started receiving messages from friends that knew I was on the eve of combining the two combatants in this Last Dance fight: the mighty Sports Illustrated and the King of Chapel Hill.

From Ryan: “After how horribly wrong SI treated a Tar Heel, I’m shocked a true UNC fan would work for them.”

From Justin: “After watching last night’s The Last Dance episode and seeing how they [SI] trashed MJ when he went to play baseball, do you want to be associated with them?”

Of course, this is all in good fun. Steve Wulf is a phenomenal writer and through the years has made several overtures to apologize. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work for Sports Illustrated and highlight the incredible student-athletes at the University of North Carolina who are trying to make their mark on the sports world from Chapel Hill.

And as for building bridges? That’s exactly my goal. I look forward to being a mouthpiece for the young men and women giving their time and energy and effort both in the classroom and on the field of play. It will be a joy to talk with some of the most accomplished coaches in the country, whose job it is to mold their players not just into peak performers, but also young men and women equipped to succeed beyond their four years of college. I want to build bridges between you, the faithful reader, and these people at the University of North Carolina who work so hard to bring you college athletics. These are the stories I will tell.

Thank you Sports Illustrated, for this opportunity. May I steward it with integrity, creativity, and effort.

And Michael (because I’m absolutely sure you’re reading this), I know you were never interviewed for the Steve Wulf article. I know that you haven’t talked to Sports Illustrated since. Why not turn over a new leaf? Let’s rebuild this bridge.

P.S. I’m pretty sure you would excel at anything you put your mind to. So why not go play professional corn hole? Then we can run a new cover that says, “Bag It, Michael!” and all would be right with the world. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @UNConMaven | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Quierra Luck
Quierra Luck

Editor

I love this! and I can't wait for Jordan to give us an exclusive; We're a site dedicated to the school he loves, why not?!

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Paige Signs New Two-Year Deal with Serbian Team

Former Tar Heel Marcus Paige signs new two-year deal with Serbian team, Partizan Belgrade.

Quierra Luck

Jordan to Mack Brown on Jordan Brand Shoes Going to Other Schools, 'Start Winning Some Games"

Were you expecting Michael Jordan to say something other than "win"? Good to note that Mack Brown answered back; The ceiling is now the roof.

Quierra Luck

UNC Makes Top 10 List for Five-Star SF Harrison Ingram

Five-star shooting forward Harrison Ingram announced his top 10 collegiate prospects.

Quierra Luck

Watch: All Day Jordan-thon on ACC Network

Want more Michael Jordan? Well look no further than the ACC Network who is ramping up your Saturday with nothing but your Airness.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan's Superpower, the Legacy of His Father

Knowing that someone has your back forever can fuel you to greatness. In episodes seven and eight, we see an emotional Michael Jordan. Here are my thoughts.

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Episode Eight, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Seven, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Five-Star SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. Announces Top Ten

The Wisconsin native has cut his list down to five. How warm is UNC on that list?

Quierra Luck

UNC Anticipate Starting School in the Fall; Will Open the School in Phases

While athletics have not been given a clear decision, the announcement of pushing for school to start on time, does give hope for the return of athletics.

Quierra Luck

Watch: UNC's Championship and Classic Games to Air on ACCN

In case you needed some Tar Heel action this coming up week. The ACCN got you covered!

Quierra Luck