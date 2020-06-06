Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand, and Nike Donates $100 Million to Racial Equality, Justice

Michael Jordan and his company, Jordan Brand, will donate $100 million in social organizations dedicated to helping change institutionalized and economic racism bestowed upon the black community. The donation will be allotted over ten years to national organizations that are "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education."

In a jointly released announcement, The Jordan Brand proudly states,

The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.

Jordan Brand is more than one man. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide, and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.

The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next.

It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.

Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.

Since his retirement, Jordan has been dedicated to community work in his home state of North Carolina and college education. In conjunction with UNCF, Jordan and Jordan Brand started its Wings Scholars Program to provide access to educational opportunities for underserved youth worldwide. Wings aspire to be deeply rooted in the communities that have long been supportive of the brand and to build relationships with organizations from those communities.

In a released statement on Nike's website, Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, stated that the company embraces the responsibility,

"Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship, and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years.

We must join forces with the community, government, and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together," said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. "There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility."

Jordan's donation comes in the wake of the murder of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota. On May 25th, Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes. Floyd can be heard crying for help and stating that he couldn't breathe. Soon his body becomes visibly limp and unresponsive. He was murdered over an alleged forged check.

Chauvin, along with officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane, were fired soon after the video went viral. Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The remaining officers have been arrested and face several charges.

