Michael Jordan Voice of Reason During NBA's Owner Meeting, 'Listening is Better than Talking'

It's no secret that many Tar Heels have been leading voices during this time of unrest of seeking equality and fighting against racial injustice; names like Vince Carter, Marvin Williams, Danny Green, Brendan Haywood and Kenny Smith who have exhausted their platforms. But there is one player in the last few months have put his money, and contacts where his mouth is, Michael Jordan.

When the players where seeking connection and alignment with owners during their boycott, there was one owner who stood with them and voiced their opinions to ears out of their reach, the only Black owner, Jordan.

Sources confirmed that Jordan spoke with NBPA Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook concerning the boycott and the possibility of cancellation of the nBA season. The former Tar Heel offered advice and assistance in whatever the players needed to move forward.

Jordan also appeared to be a leading voice in the NBA's owners meeting held virtually. It's worth nothing that Jordan is the perfect person the be a liaison for a situation such as this; having the history of a player and current owner, Jordan can provide valuable insight to both parties.

In the meeting, Jordan told owners, "Right now, listening is better than talking."

In June, Jordan and the Jordan Brand, donated $100 million to social organizations dedicated to helping change institutionalized and economic racism bestowed upon the black community. The donation will be allotted over ten years to national organizations that are "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education."

The North Carolina native and his team announced in July the three initial partners who will receive $2.5 million to support their efforts to combat Black voter suppression, Black Vote Matters, Formerly Incarcerated and Convicted Peoples and their Families Movement (FICPFM) and NAACP Legal and Defense Fund (LFD)

Jordan's initial donation came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota. On May 25th, Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes. Floyd can be heard crying for help and stating that he couldn't breathe. Soon his body becomes visibly limp and unresponsive. He was killed over an alleged forged check.

In addition, the success of "The Last Dance" Jordan also donated $3-$4 million paycheck to charity. Forbes documents that he is currently worth $2.1 billion and earned $300 million within the last year. Jordan is still receiving a Nike check with his self-titled brand worth $3.1 billion.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!