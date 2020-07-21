AllTarHeels
UNC Fan Michael McKay Featured on Podcast with Former Tar Heel, David Noel III

Quierra Luck

Welcome to Season 2:Episode 8 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both sports elements, the player and the fan. We will be bringing you our viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC.

On this episode, Quierra takes the back seat and allows the guest-fan, Michael McKay, to take over the show. Over the last few weeks, 'The Player and The Fan' held a contest looking for the ultimate fan, a fan who will go head to head with former Tar Heel, 2005 National Champion, former NBA player, professional player and now G-League coach, David Noel III. Michael's ability to capture David's leadership, confidence, and responsibility during his tenure at North Carolina was spot-on. David glowed with flattery, but he was diligent in making sure Michael's questions were answered thoroughly detailed and passionate. 

This episode allowed David and Quierra to thank their fans for listening, but to let them know without them, this podcast wouldn't exist; you are the foundation of this show. 

To Michael and every other fan who spends their time listening, engaging, and sharing, thank you. We strive to make this podcast something all fans, especially Carolina, can enjoy. 

For the full episode, please listen here!

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates. We’ll update you as player stories unfold, as well as all other North Carolina updates.

