Five-Star Guard Morasha Wiggins Verbally Commits To UNC

Courtney Banghart has scored another five-star recruit in Morasha Wiggins. Wiggins announced on her Twitter her verbal commitment to North Carolina,

The Michigan native chose North Carolina over USC, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio state, Tennessee and countless other top collegiate programs. Standing at 6'0, Wiggins is described as an explosive and athletic guard that attacks in transition with versatility on the perimeter. According to ESPN, she's ranked 19th in her position and 50th overall for the class of 2021.

Wiggins will be joining recently committed five-star Teonni Key and Destiny Adams whom are currently the only commits for Banghart in the 2021 class but with three five stars, no coach could ask for a better start.

In Banghart's first year as Head Coach resulted in a 16-14 record. Early in the season, the Heels went 16-6, before a seven game losing streak ended their high. The Heels lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. Though the season ended tough, the girls defeated top-10 N.C. State, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season.

Banghart is looking to lock in her second year with incoming freshmen, five-stars Deja Kelly, Anya Poole, four-star Alexandra Zelaya, and three-stars Kennedy Todd-Williams, and Alyssa Ustby.

Lady Heels are still awaiting commitment news from Kayla McPherson and Jasmine Shavers.

