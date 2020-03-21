AllTarHeels
UNC Flashbacks: Did Nassir Little Make the Right Choice?

Quierra Luck

In the spirit of UNC flashbacks, let's dive into Nas Little career and his commitment to UNC.

It’s no secret that fans and media alike are calling for UNC Head Coach, Roy Williams, to start Nassir Little ahead of Garrison Brooks, and to their dismay, he’s ignored every bit of it. There have been reports coming out concerning Nas’ decision to attend UNC and if the school/system is the best choice for him – which in turn, Coach Williams has adamantly defended his decision to play Nas as well as his attendance.

It’s understandable for fans to feel the lack of star power with Duke lighting it up on every front, but there is something comforting with Coach Williams sticking to his guns and keeping the integrity of College Basketball focused on team first. No one can avoid the comments and opinions of fans and media, but one thing Coach Williams has is the support of Nas and his family.

Nas father, Harold Little, has been active and committed to his' son contribution to UNC. Via twitter, you can see him supporting not only his son, but his teammates. Mr. Little spoke on his son’s decision to go to UNC, his basketball history and whether the media/fans are fair in their criticism in Coach Roy Williams decision to have him come off the bench. If you follow Mr. Little on twitter, you’re not surprised on where he stands.

What did you guys think about Little's quiet but impactful career at UNC? Should he have stayed another year? Now that you think about it, would've been dope to see him along side Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson and Armando Bacot. 

