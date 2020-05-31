AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Nate Britt Signs with Wiha Panthers Schwenningen of Germany

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel and 2017 National Champion Nate Britt announced his new home, Germany. The Maryland native will taking his talents to Wiha Panthers Schwenningen of Germany’s ProA league.

The Oak Hill alum helped the Heels win North Carolina's sixth championship in 2017. Britt averaged 5.1 points, two assists, and 1.5 total rebounds per game. His career-high points were on New Year's Eve in 2016 against Georgia Tech with 13. For most of his career, Britt played back-up to Marcus Paige and Joel Berry but proved to be worthy of stepping up when needed. Britt was a competitor off the bench and had significant clutch moments that helped his team to a win. 

After graduating from North Carolina in 2017, Britt played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA summer league and was signed by the Westchester Knicks of the G-League. After being waived, Britt joined the Glasgow Rocks of the British Basketball League. For the next two years, he signed with multiple teams such as the Panionios in Greece, Boca Juniors of Argentina, and Omonia in Greece.

Britt will be playing for the Panthers for the 2020-2021 season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

North Carolina Coaches and Players Statements on Racial Injustice and George Floyd

Head coaches Roy Williams and Mack Brown release statements of support for peaceful protests over the untimely death of George Floyd.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

National Champion Shea Rush Excels Outside of Basketball

There's more to student-athletes than their production on the court. Shea Rush proved that everyone's dream of playing basketball means more than scoring from behind the arc.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown Discusses Game Plan for Player Return

Mack Brown held an immediate teleconference regarding Bubba Cunningham's announcement to reopen the university.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Total Blocks

A look back at total blocks for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Carolina Athletics: Roadmap to Return to Campus

Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham penned a letter to the Carolina Community outlining a timeline for return for staff and athletics.

Quierra Luck

Cheez-it Announces Move to Become Title Sponsor of Bowl Game in Orlando

Known as the 'cheesiest bowl game in history" Cheez-it has announced it will become the title sponsor of the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams Names Top 10 players

In a recent interview, Roy Williams names the Carolina best athlete according to 10 categorial attributes.

Quierra Luck

No. 1 CB Tony Grimes to Announce Commitment in December

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his top 3 on Sunday, May 31st and his commitment on December 1st.

Quierra Luck

Podcast: Was Ty Lawson Wrong?

There were a lot of moving parts during Ty Lawson's rant but he wasn't the only one who was wrong.

Quierra Luck

Interview with UNC's Biggest Celebrity Fan, Brian McLaughlin

UNC's fan landscape exceeds most collegiate programs with fans that cheer no matter the outcome but there's always one fan that stands amongst the crowd. Here's how comedian Brian 'Bdaht' McLaughlin became a fan and player favorite.

Quierra Luck