Nate Britt Signs with Wiha Panthers Schwenningen of Germany

Former Tar Heel and 2017 National Champion Nate Britt announced his new home, Germany. The Maryland native will taking his talents to Wiha Panthers Schwenningen of Germany’s ProA league.

The Oak Hill alum helped the Heels win North Carolina's sixth championship in 2017. Britt averaged 5.1 points, two assists, and 1.5 total rebounds per game. His career-high points were on New Year's Eve in 2016 against Georgia Tech with 13. For most of his career, Britt played back-up to Marcus Paige and Joel Berry but proved to be worthy of stepping up when needed. Britt was a competitor off the bench and had significant clutch moments that helped his team to a win.

After graduating from North Carolina in 2017, Britt played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA summer league and was signed by the Westchester Knicks of the G-League. After being waived, Britt joined the Glasgow Rocks of the British Basketball League. For the next two years, he signed with multiple teams such as the Panionios in Greece, Boca Juniors of Argentina, and Omonia in Greece.

Britt will be playing for the Panthers for the 2020-2021 season.

