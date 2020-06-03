AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

The NBA Announces Game Formats and Teams for Season Return

Quierra Luck

News of the NBA's return is coming in hot as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski details their restoration.

According to ESPN, The NBA's board of governors intends to approve a league proposal on a 22-team format to restart the NBA season in Orlando, Florida. They're scheduled to vote Thursday at 12:30 pm.

The details on the return are as follows,

  • 13 Western Conference teams
  • nine Eastern Conference teams
  • Eight regular-season games
  • Possible play-in tournament for eighth seed and playoffs.
  • The top 16 teams in the Eastern and Western conferences will be joined by teams currently within six games of eighth-place -- New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, Washington, and Phoenix.
  • The play-in tournament will invade the No. 8 and No.9 teams--if the ninth seed finishes the regular season within four games of the eighth. In which case, the eighth see enters a double-elimination tournament, and the ninth seed a single-elimination tournament.
  • Teams will be allowed to train at team sites and Orlando starting in July.

Keith Smith also elaborated on the playing atmosphere and mirroring the NBA Summer League format.

Per a Disney source: For the regular season games (a total of 88), the plan, for now, is to play in two different arenas with multiple games per day. Think Summer League setup, but with actual games that count. Playoffs will be 2-4 games per day for early rounds. 1-2 games after.

Essentially, just like with Summer League, there will be basketball all day long when things restart with the regular-season games. Then playoffs will look more like what we are used to, as they always play four games a day on Saturday and Sunday in the first round.

While fan involvement will be missed, a sense of normalcy has returned.

For more on the North Carolina Tar Heels, You can follow us by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Commissioner John Swofford Releases Statement on Racism

The current state of affairs has caused coaches, players and administration to release statements of inclusion and unity.

Quierra Luck

See You Tomorrow

The world needs a little love, hope and guidance. We hope you use today to give it wherever you go.

Quierra Luck

Recruit Review: Keeshawn Silver

Keeshawn Silver is one of the top players in Carolina Football's 2021 recruiting class. Let's dive a little deeper into what makes him a four-star prospect.

Jonah Lossiah

2021 UNC Point Guard Target Kennedy Chandler to Transfer

Kennedy Chandler is transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, KS for his senior year.

isaacschade

by

HeelFanDad

Cam Johnson Using Time Off to Teach Younger Brother the Carolina Way

Cam Johnson is teaching his younger brother, Puff, the expectations of UNC while on break from the NBA.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Drake Maye to Play in 2021 Under Armor All-American Game

UNC class of 2021 QB recruitment Drake Maye has announced that he was chosen to play in the 2021 Under Armor All-American game.

Quierra Luck

Recruit Review: Josh Downs

Josh Downs is one of the stars of UNC's 2020 class. With an early start, he looks to assert himself on a talented roster.

Jonah Lossiah

by

HeelFanDad

The Latest and Greatest to Wear the Jersey Numbers of Incoming Freshmen

The Incoming Freshmen Have Been Assigned Jersey Numbers. Who Came Before Them?

isaacschade

by

HeelFanDad

Tony Grimes Announces His Top Four

The nation's top corner has taken his next step in his recruiting journey. Which schools are still in the mix?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

North Carolina Coaches and Players Statements on Racial Injustice and George Floyd

Head coaches Roy Williams and Mack Brown release statements of support for peaceful protests over the untimely death of George Floyd.

Quierra Luck

by

alangales