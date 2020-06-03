The NBA Announces Game Formats and Teams for Season Return

News of the NBA's return is coming in hot as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski details their restoration.

According to ESPN, The NBA's board of governors intends to approve a league proposal on a 22-team format to restart the NBA season in Orlando, Florida. They're scheduled to vote Thursday at 12:30 pm.

The details on the return are as follows,

13 Western Conference teams

nine Eastern Conference teams

Eight regular-season games

Possible play-in tournament for eighth seed and playoffs.

The top 16 teams in the Eastern and Western conferences will be joined by teams currently within six games of eighth-place -- New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, Washington, and Phoenix.

The play-in tournament will invade the No. 8 and No.9 teams--if the ninth seed finishes the regular season within four games of the eighth. In which case, the eighth see enters a double-elimination tournament, and the ninth seed a single-elimination tournament.

Teams will be allowed to train at team sites and Orlando starting in July.

Keith Smith also elaborated on the playing atmosphere and mirroring the NBA Summer League format.

Per a Disney source: For the regular season games (a total of 88), the plan, for now, is to play in two different arenas with multiple games per day. Think Summer League setup, but with actual games that count. Playoffs will be 2-4 games per day for early rounds. 1-2 games after.

Essentially, just like with Summer League, there will be basketball all day long when things restart with the regular-season games. Then playoffs will look more like what we are used to, as they always play four games a day on Saturday and Sunday in the first round.

While fan involvement will be missed, a sense of normalcy has returned.

