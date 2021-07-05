NBA Tar Heels: July 5 Playoffs Update

A Tar Heel will win an NBA championship for the third consecutive year.

The 2021 NBA Finals being on Tuesday night in Phoenix (9:00 PM ET, ABC), and for the third year in a row a Tar Heel is guaranteed to win a championship.

Danny Green has fulfilled that role each of the previous two seasons (Raptors, Lakers). This year it will either be Cameron Johnson (Suns) or Justin Jackson (Bucks).

Whether it's Johnson or Jackson who becomes the next Carolina NBA Champion, he will be the 18th Tar Heel to do so and will earn the 36th total UNC championship; both more than any other school.

Johnson missed the Suns' Game 6 clinching victory over the Clippers with an illness, but is ready to go for the Finals. In the five games of the Western Conference Finals that Johnson did compete in, he shot an absurd 70.0% (21-for-30) on field goals and 52.9% on threes. The second-year player hit at least half of his shots in all five games of the conference finals.

Justin Jackson hasn't seen as much action for the Bucks; just spot minutes at the end of games. Unless there's a blowout in one of the Finals games, we probably won't see Jackson on the court again this year.

Below is a summary of each conference final and how Johnson and Jackson fared, followed by a look at the NBA Finals schedule.

NOTE: All times listed are EST and P.M.

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference: (5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks win series 4-2

Game 1: Hawks 116 | Bucks 113



Game 2: Bucks 125 | Hawks 91



Game 3: Bucks 113 | Hawks 102



Game 4: Hawks 110 | Bucks 88



Game 5: Bucks 123 | Hawks 112



Game 6: Bucks 118 | Hawks 107

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson (Bucks)

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE



Game 2 stats: 3:24 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | -3 +/-



Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 4 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 6 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Western Conference: (4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Suns win series 4-2

Game 1: Suns 120 | Clippers 114



Game 2: Suns 104 | Clippers 103



Game 3: Clippers 106 | Suns 92



Game 4: Suns 84 | Clippers 80



Game 5: Clippers 116 | Suns 102



Game 6: Suns 130 | Clippers 103

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson (Suns)

Game 1 stats: 24:27 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-



Game 2 stats: 24:12 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -1 +/-



Game 3 stats: 30:26 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | -8 +/-



Game 4 stats: 17:02 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4 REB | 0 TO | +1 +/-



Game 5 stats: 23:01 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-6 FG | 3-3 3FG | 1-1 FT | 4 REB | 3 STL | 3 TO | -4 +/-



Game 6 stats: INACTIVE

NBA Finals Schedule

(3 - Eastern) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (2 - Western) Phoenix Suns

Upcoming Games

Game 1: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, July 6 | 9:00 | ABC



Game 2: @ Phoneix | Thursday, July 8 | 9:00 | ABC



Game 3: @ Milwaukee | Sunday, July 11 | 8:00 | ABC



Game 4: @ Milwaukee | Wednesday, July 14 | 9:00 | ABC



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Saturday, July 17 | 9:00 | ABC



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Tuesday, July 20 | 9:00 | ABC



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Thursday, July 22 | 9:0 | ABC

Tar Heels involved

Bucks: Justin Jackson



Suns: Cameron Johnson

