NBA Tar Heels: June 21 Playoffs Update

And we are down to four.

On Sunday night, the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks finished off the top-ranked Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 in Philadelphia to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks starting Wednesday night.

In the Western Conference meanwhile, the conference finals began on Sunday with the Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns defeating the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 behind Devin Booker's first career triple-double.

With the 76ers' loss, Danny Green is out of the playoffs, and the number of remaining Tar Heels is down to two: Justin Jackson (Bucks) and Cameron Johnson (Suns). There was hope that Green would be able to return from his calf injury if the 76ers made the Conference Finals or NBA Finals, but we'll never know.

Below are the final results of the three Tar Heels who participated in the Conference Semifinals followed by updates to look ahead to for Jackson and Johnson in the Conference Finals (including results from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals):

NOTE: All times listed are EST and P.M.

Conference Semifinals

(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers

Hawks win series 4-3

Game 1: Hawks 128 | 76ers 124



Game 2: 76ers 118 | Hawks 102



Game 3: 76ers 127 | Hawks 111



Game 4: Hawks 103 | 76ers 100



Game 5: Hawks 109 | 76ers 106



Game 6: 76ers 104 | Hawks 99



Game 7: Hawks103 | 76ers 96

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green

Game 1 stats: 29:55 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +5 +/-



Game 2 stats: 25:50 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 3 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-



Game 3 stats: 3:45 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0-0 3FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +2 +/-



Game 4 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY



Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY



Game 6 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY



Game 7 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (2) Brooklyn Nets

Bucks win series 4-3

Game 1: Nets 115 | Bucks 107



Game 2: Nets 125 | Bucks 86



Game 3: Bucks 86 | Nets 83



Game 4: Bucks 107 | Nets 96



Game 5: Nets 114 | Bucks 108



Game 6: Bucks 104 | Nets 89



Game 7: Bucks 115 | Nets 111 (OT)

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE



Game 2 stats: 4:38 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +7 +/-



Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 4 stats: 1:46 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-



Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 6 stats: 3:50 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0 TO | -4 +/-



Game 7 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Suns win series 4-0

Game 1: Suns 122 | Nuggets 105



Game 2: Suns 123 | Nuggets 98



Game 3: Suns 116 | Nuggets 102



Game 4: Suns 125 | Nuggets 118

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson

Game 1 stats: 13:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-



Game 2 stats: 20:11 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | +12 +/-



Game 3 stats: 21:04 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-



Game 4 stats: 12:59 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | -9 +/-

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference: (5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Series tied 0-0

Upcoming games

Game 1: @ Milwaukee | Wednesday, June 23 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 2: @ Milwaukee | Friday, June 25 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 3: @ Atlanta | Sunday, June 27 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 4: @ Atlanta | Tuesday, June 29 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Thursday, July 1 | 8:30 | Channel TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Saturday, July 3 | 8:30 | Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Monday, July 5 | 8:30 | Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson (Bucks)

Western Conference: (4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Suns lead series 1-0

Game 1: Suns 120 | Los Angeles 114

Upcoming games

Game 2: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 22 | 9:00 | ESPN



Game 3: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, June 24 | 9:00 | ESPN



Game 4: @ Los Angeles | Saturday, June 26 | 9:00 | ESPN



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Monday, June 28 | 9:00 | Channel TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Los Angeles | Wednesday, June 30 | 9:00 | Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Friday, July 2 | 9:00 | Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson (Suns)

Game 1 stats: 24:27 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-

