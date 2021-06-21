NBA Tar Heels: June 21 Playoffs Update
And we are down to four.
On Sunday night, the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks finished off the top-ranked Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 in Philadelphia to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
The Hawks will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks starting Wednesday night.
In the Western Conference meanwhile, the conference finals began on Sunday with the Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns defeating the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 behind Devin Booker's first career triple-double.
With the 76ers' loss, Danny Green is out of the playoffs, and the number of remaining Tar Heels is down to two: Justin Jackson (Bucks) and Cameron Johnson (Suns). There was hope that Green would be able to return from his calf injury if the 76ers made the Conference Finals or NBA Finals, but we'll never know.
Below are the final results of the three Tar Heels who participated in the Conference Semifinals followed by updates to look ahead to for Jackson and Johnson in the Conference Finals (including results from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals):
NOTE: All times listed are EST and P.M.
Conference Semifinals
(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers
- Hawks win series 4-3
- Game 1: Hawks 128 | 76ers 124
- Game 2: 76ers 118 | Hawks 102
- Game 3: 76ers 127 | Hawks 111
- Game 4: Hawks 103 | 76ers 100
- Game 5: Hawks 109 | 76ers 106
- Game 6: 76ers 104 | Hawks 99
- Game 7: Hawks103 | 76ers 96
- Tar Heels involved: Danny Green
- Game 1 stats: 29:55 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +5 +/-
- Game 2 stats: 25:50 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 3 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-
- Game 3 stats: 3:45 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0-0 3FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- Game 4 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY
- Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY
- Game 6 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY
- Game 7 stats: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY
(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (2) Brooklyn Nets
- Bucks win series 4-3
- Game 1: Nets 115 | Bucks 107
- Game 2: Nets 125 | Bucks 86
- Game 3: Bucks 86 | Nets 83
- Game 4: Bucks 107 | Nets 96
- Game 5: Nets 114 | Bucks 108
- Game 6: Bucks 104 | Nets 89
- Game 7: Bucks 115 | Nets 111 (OT)
- Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson
- Game 1 stats: INACTIVE
- Game 2 stats: 4:38 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +7 +/-
- Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 4 stats: 1:46 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 6 stats: 3:50 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0 TO | -4 +/-
- Game 7 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (2) Phoenix Suns
- Suns win series 4-0
- Game 1: Suns 122 | Nuggets 105
- Game 2: Suns 123 | Nuggets 98
- Game 3: Suns 116 | Nuggets 102
- Game 4: Suns 125 | Nuggets 118
- Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson
- Game 1 stats: 13:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-
- Game 2 stats: 20:11 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | +12 +/-
- Game 3 stats: 21:04 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-
- Game 4 stats: 12:59 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | -9 +/-
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference: (5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks
- Series tied 0-0
- Upcoming games
- Game 1: @ Milwaukee | Wednesday, June 23 | 8:30 | TNT
- Game 2: @ Milwaukee | Friday, June 25 | 8:30 | TNT
- Game 3: @ Atlanta | Sunday, June 27 | 8:30 | TNT
- Game 4: @ Atlanta | Tuesday, June 29 | 8:30 | TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Thursday, July 1 | 8:30 | Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Saturday, July 3 | 8:30 | Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Monday, July 5 | 8:30 | Channel TBD
- Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson (Bucks)
Western Conference: (4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns
- Suns lead series 1-0
- Game 1: Suns 120 | Los Angeles 114
- Upcoming games
- Game 2: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 22 | 9:00 | ESPN
- Game 3: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, June 24 | 9:00 | ESPN
- Game 4: @ Los Angeles | Saturday, June 26 | 9:00 | ESPN
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Monday, June 28 | 9:00 | Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Los Angeles | Wednesday, June 30 | 9:00 | Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Friday, July 2 | 9:00 | Channel TBD
- Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson (Suns)
- Game 1 stats: 24:27 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-
