NBA Tar Heels: Week 3 Review / Week 4 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Week three of the 2020-21 NBA season is in the books. Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from January 4-10 and looking ahead to games from January 11-17.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Nassir Little (Portland Trail Blazers) was finally able to get on the court, after recovering from COVID-19. He played limited minutes in two games this week and will continue to play more minutes as he gets back into game shape.

Coby White went off against the Kings last Wednesday, scoring a career high 36 points. He shot an efficient 15-for-23 from the field, including 4-for-9 from three. In the previous game, White recorded his first career points and rebounds double-double against the Trail Blazers (he had a points and assists double-double on New Year’s Eve), finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Three different Tar Heels are playing for first place teams. The 76ers (Danny Green and Tony Bradley) are tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Celtics (7-3). Meanwhile, the Suns (Cameron Johnson) have continued their high level of play from the bubble and are tied for first in the Western Conference with the Lakers (7-3).

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 3 stats:

vs. Cleveland: 21:29 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-2 3FG | 4-5 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +14 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 32:06 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-12 FG | 0-4 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +11 +/-

@ Houston: 28:06 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-14 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 4 TO | -27 +/-

@ Dallas: 32:06 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-5 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 0 STL | 0 BLK | 2 TO | -9 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Wednesday, January 13 | @ Boston | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, January 15 | @ Boston | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Florida

Saturday, January 16 | @ Brooklyn | 6:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 3 stats:

@ Golden State: 29:52 MIN | 18 PTS | 5-12 FG | 1-5 3FG | 7-8 FT | 9 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -16 +/-

vs. Chicago: 37:22 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-10 FG | 3-4 3FG | 3-5 FT | 5 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Toronto: 30:30 MIN | 21 PTS | 6-8 FG | 2-2 3FG | 7-10 FT | 4 REB | 8 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -15 +/-

vs. Portland: 32:30 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-8 FG | 2-4 3FG | 7 REB | 2 AST | 0 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -18 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | vs. Indiana | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Portland | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Friday, January 15 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Sunday, January 17 | vs. New Orleans | 9:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 3 stats:

vs. Charlotte: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Washington: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Brooklyn: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Denver: 24:25 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-7 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1-2 FT | 15 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +10 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tuesday, January 12 | vs. Miami | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, January 14 | vs. Miami | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Saturday, January 16 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, January 17 | @ Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 3 stats:



@ Atlanta: 25:51 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-6 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -2 +/-

vs. Utah: 29:34 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-3 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | +13 +/-

vs. Oklahoma City: 24:24 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-8 FG | 0-2 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | -1 +/-

vs. Denver: 24:51 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | MSG

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:30pm | ESPN

Friday, January 15 | @ Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG

Sunday, January 17 | @ Boston | 1:00pm | MSG, NBA TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 3 stats:



@ Denver: 13:50 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-3 FG | 6 REB | -4 +/-

@ Portland: 13:38 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK | -3 +/-

vs. San Antonio: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. San Antonio: 18:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 6 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +9 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Memphis | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Friday, January 15 | vs. Memphis | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 3 stats:



@ Milwaukee: 24:50 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-7 FG | 3-4 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | -8 +/-

@ Milwaukee: 23:52 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-9 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +/-

vs. Phoenix: 0:04 MIN | +1 +/-

vs. Utah: 13:21 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2 REB | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, January 15 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Saturday, January 16 | @ Miami | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 3 stats:



vs. Charlotte: 22:53 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +21 +/-

vs. Washington: 30:18 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 5-8 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +14 +/-

vs. Brooklyn: 32:17 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -18 +/-

vs. Denver: 36:10 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-17 FG | 2-7 3FG | 1-3 FT | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | -13 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tuesday, January 12 | vs. Miami | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, January 14 | vs. Miami | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Saturday, January 16 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, January 17 | @ Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 3 stats:



@ Miami: 18:58 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | -19 +/-

@ New Orleans: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

@ New York: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

@ Brooklyn: Did Not Play - Coach's Decision

Week 4 preview:

Tuesday, January 12 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, January 15 | vs. Chicago | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, January 17 | vs. Philadelphia | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 3 stats:



vs. Toronto: 23:19 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 4-7 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-

@ Detroit: 27:23 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 3 BLK | 0 TO | +18 +/-

@ Indiana: 29:16 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-13 FG | 4-10 3FG | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Atlanta | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Friday, January 15 | vs. Golden State | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Saturday, January 16 | vs. Indiana | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 3 stats:



vs. Chicago: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Minnesota: 7:47 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-

@ Sacramento: 5:33 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-1 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -2 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | vs. Toronto | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Wednesday, January 13 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Thursday, January 14 | vs. Indiana | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Saturday, January 16 | vs. Atlanta | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 3 stats:



@ Atlanta: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Utah: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Oklahoma City: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

vs. Denver: 3:44 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | -1 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Monday, January 11 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | MSG

Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:30pm | ESPN

Friday, January 15 | @ Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG

Sunday, January 17 | @ Boston | 1:00pm | MSG, NBA TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 3 stats:

@ Portland: 38:39 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-19 FG | 2-7 3FG | 3-4 FT | 10 REB | 5 AST | 2 TO | -1 +/-

@ Sacramento: 39:38 MIN | 36 PTS | 15-23 FG | 4-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 7 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 31:45 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-14 FG | 2-5 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -18 +/-

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 42:55 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 0-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 8 REB | 13 AST | 1 STL | 5 TO | -2 +/-

Week 4 preview:

Tuesday, January 12 | vs. Boston | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, January 15 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Sunday, January 17 | @ Dallas | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!