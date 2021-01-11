NBA Tar Heels: Week 3 Review / Week 4 Preview
Week three of the 2020-21 NBA season is in the books. Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from January 4-10 and looking ahead to games from January 11-17.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Nassir Little (Portland Trail Blazers) was finally able to get on the court, after recovering from COVID-19. He played limited minutes in two games this week and will continue to play more minutes as he gets back into game shape.
Coby White went off against the Kings last Wednesday, scoring a career high 36 points. He shot an efficient 15-for-23 from the field, including 4-for-9 from three. In the previous game, White recorded his first career points and rebounds double-double against the Trail Blazers (he had a points and assists double-double on New Year’s Eve), finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Three different Tar Heels are playing for first place teams. The 76ers (Danny Green and Tony Bradley) are tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Celtics (7-3). Meanwhile, the Suns (Cameron Johnson) have continued their high level of play from the bubble and are tied for first in the Western Conference with the Lakers (7-3).
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 3 stats:
- vs. Cleveland: 21:29 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-2 3FG | 4-5 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +14 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: 32:06 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-12 FG | 0-4 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +11 +/-
- @ Houston: 28:06 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-14 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 4 TO | -27 +/-
- @ Dallas: 32:06 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-5 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 0 STL | 0 BLK | 2 TO | -9 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Wednesday, January 13 | @ Boston | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, January 15 | @ Boston | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Saturday, January 16 | @ Brooklyn | 6:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 3 stats:
- @ Golden State: 29:52 MIN | 18 PTS | 5-12 FG | 1-5 3FG | 7-8 FT | 9 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -16 +/-
- vs. Chicago: 37:22 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-10 FG | 3-4 3FG | 3-5 FT | 5 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Toronto: 30:30 MIN | 21 PTS | 6-8 FG | 2-2 3FG | 7-10 FT | 4 REB | 8 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -15 +/-
- vs. Portland: 32:30 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-8 FG | 2-4 3FG | 7 REB | 2 AST | 0 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -18 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | vs. Indiana | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Portland | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Friday, January 15 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, January 17 | vs. New Orleans | 9:00pm | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 3 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Washington: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Brooklyn: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Denver: 24:25 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-7 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1-2 FT | 15 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +10 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Tuesday, January 12 | vs. Miami | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, January 14 | vs. Miami | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT
- Saturday, January 16 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, January 17 | @ Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 3 stats:
- @ Atlanta: 25:51 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-6 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -2 +/-
- vs. Utah: 29:34 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-3 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | +13 +/-
- vs. Oklahoma City: 24:24 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-8 FG | 0-2 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | -1 +/-
- vs. Denver: 24:51 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | MSG
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:30pm | ESPN
- Friday, January 15 | @ Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG
- Sunday, January 17 | @ Boston | 1:00pm | MSG, NBA TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 3 stats:
- @ Denver: 13:50 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-3 FG | 6 REB | -4 +/-
- @ Portland: 13:38 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK | -3 +/-
- vs. San Antonio: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. San Antonio: 18:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 6 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +9 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Memphis | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Friday, January 15 | vs. Memphis | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 3 stats:
- @ Milwaukee: 24:50 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-7 FG | 3-4 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | -8 +/-
- @ Milwaukee: 23:52 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-9 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +/-
- vs. Phoenix: 0:04 MIN | +1 +/-
- vs. Utah: 13:21 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2 REB | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, January 15 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Saturday, January 16 | @ Miami | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 3 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: 22:53 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +21 +/-
- vs. Washington: 30:18 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 5-8 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +14 +/-
- vs. Brooklyn: 32:17 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -18 +/-
- vs. Denver: 36:10 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-17 FG | 2-7 3FG | 1-3 FT | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | -13 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Tuesday, January 12 | vs. Miami | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, January 14 | vs. Miami | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT
- Saturday, January 16 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, January 17 | @ Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 3 stats:
- @ Miami: 18:58 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | -19 +/-
- @ New Orleans: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- @ New York: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- @ Brooklyn: Did Not Play - Coach's Decision
Week 4 preview:
- Tuesday, January 12 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, January 15 | vs. Chicago | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, January 17 | vs. Philadelphia | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 3 stats:
- vs. Toronto: 23:19 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 4-7 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Detroit: 27:23 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 3 BLK | 0 TO | +18 +/-
- @ Indiana: 29:16 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-13 FG | 4-10 3FG | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Atlanta | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Friday, January 15 | vs. Golden State | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Saturday, January 16 | vs. Indiana | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 3 stats:
- vs. Chicago: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Minnesota: 7:47 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-
- @ Sacramento: 5:33 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-1 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -2 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | vs. Toronto | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Wednesday, January 13 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Thursday, January 14 | vs. Indiana | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Saturday, January 16 | vs. Atlanta | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 3 stats:
- @ Atlanta: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Utah: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Oklahoma City: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Denver: 3:44 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | -1 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Monday, January 11 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | MSG
- Wednesday, January 13 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:30pm | ESPN
- Friday, January 15 | @ Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG
- Sunday, January 17 | @ Boston | 1:00pm | MSG, NBA TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 3 stats:
- @ Portland: 38:39 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-19 FG | 2-7 3FG | 3-4 FT | 10 REB | 5 AST | 2 TO | -1 +/-
- @ Sacramento: 39:38 MIN | 36 PTS | 15-23 FG | 4-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 7 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 31:45 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-14 FG | 2-5 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -18 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: 42:55 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 0-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 8 REB | 13 AST | 1 STL | 5 TO | -2 +/-
Week 4 preview:
- Tuesday, January 12 | vs. Boston | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, January 15 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
- Sunday, January 17 | @ Dallas | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade
Please post any comments below!