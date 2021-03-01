NBA Tar Heels: Week 10 Review / Week 11 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from February 22-28 and looking ahead to games from March 1-7.

There are just four days of games this week (Monday-Thursday) heading into the All-Star Break. Unfortunately, no Tar Heels made the rosters this season. The actual All-Star Game will take place this Sunday.

Heading into the break, the 76ers (Danny Green, Tony Bradley) maintain their place atop the Eastern Conference, although the lead over the Nets is currently down to half a game.

Cole Anthony remains out with a rib injury and the Magic hope he will return when games pick back up.

Harrison Barnes and Coby White each had big weeks from a scoring standpoint. Barnes turned in the single-highest scoring output of the week for a Tar Heel with 28 points in a 127-126 loss to the Hornets on Sunday evening.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 10 stats:

vs. Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB

@ Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB

vs. Utah: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB

Week 11 preview:

Monday, March 1 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 10 stats:

@ Brooklyn: 36:42 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-11 FG | 2-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -12 +/-

@ New York: 35:45 MIN | 22 PTS | 7-12 FG | 3-6 3FG | 5-7 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | -9 +/-

@ Detroit: 40:25 MIN | 21 PTS | 5-14 FG | 2-7 3FG | 9-14 FT | 8 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Charlotte: 41:55 MIN | 28 PTS | 10-14 FG | 4-7 3FG | 4-5 FT | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3 TO | +10 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Thursday, March 4 | @ Portland | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 10 stats:

@ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Dallas: 4:06 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -7 +/-

vs. Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 11 preview:

Monday, March 1 | vs. Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Utah | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 10 stats:

vs. Golden State: 18:30 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 0 TO | -21 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 19:43 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 0 +/-

vs. Indiana: 26:52 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | 0 +/-

@ Detroit: 21:48 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-3 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +21 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Tuesday, March 2 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | MSG TV

Thursday, March 4 | vs. Detroit | 7:30 | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 10 stats:

@ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 11 preview:

Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Charlotte | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 10 stats:

@ Orlando: INACTIVE

@ New Orleans: 23:42 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-10 FG | 1-7 3FG | 0-1 FT | 1 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -8 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 16:52 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-4 3FG | 0 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -12 +/-

vs. New York: 20:13 MIN | 15 PTS | 4-6 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -8 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Thursday, March 2 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | Fox Sports Detroit Plus

Tuesday, March 4 | @ New York | 7:30 | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 10 stats:

@ Toronto: 31:58 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-9 3FG | 2-3 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Dallas: 23:16 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 36:41 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Monday, March 1 | vs. Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Utah | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 10 stats:

vs. Miami: 15:28 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-8 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -6 +/-

vs. San Antonio: 13:16 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | -2 +/-

vs. Atlanta: 13:41 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | 0 +/-

vs. Denver: 13:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +3 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Wednesday, March 3 | @ Dallas | 8:30 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Thursday, March 4 | @ San Antonio | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 10 stats:

vs. Portland: 16:23 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-7 FG | 3-3 3FG | 0-1 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +13 +/-

vs. Charlotte: 30:25 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-11 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | 0 +/-

@ Chicago: 17:56 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-5 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +12 +/-

@ Minnesota: 16:10 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 TO | +10 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Tuesday, March 2 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | TNT

Thursday, March 4 | vs. Golden State | 10:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 10 stats:

@ Phoenix: 16:03 MIN | 18 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-6 3FG | 7-8 FT | 5 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -3 +/-

@ Denver: 14:26 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -7 +/-

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 11:42 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | +5 +/-

Week 11 preview:

Monday, March 1 | vs. Charlotte | 10:30 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN

Thursday, March 4 | vs. Sacramento | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 10 stats:

vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Sacramento: 1:33 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 11 preview:

Tuesday, March 2 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | MSG TV

Thursday, March 4 | vs. Detroit | 7:30 | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 10 stats:

@ Houston: 30:48 MIN | 24 PTS | 10-16 FG | 4-7 3FG | 10 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Minnesota: 32:31 MIN | 20 PTS | 9-17 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 6 AST | 7 TO | +10 +/-

vs. Phoenix: 31:10 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-16 FG | 1-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -9 +/-

@ Toronto: POSTPONED

Week 11 preview:

Monday, March 1 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, March 3 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

More From All Tar Heels