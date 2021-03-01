NBA Tar Heels: Week 10 Review / Week 11 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from February 22-28 and looking ahead to games from March 1-7.
There are just four days of games this week (Monday-Thursday) heading into the All-Star Break. Unfortunately, no Tar Heels made the rosters this season. The actual All-Star Game will take place this Sunday.
Heading into the break, the 76ers (Danny Green, Tony Bradley) maintain their place atop the Eastern Conference, although the lead over the Nets is currently down to half a game.
Cole Anthony remains out with a rib injury and the Magic hope he will return when games pick back up.
Harrison Barnes and Coby White each had big weeks from a scoring standpoint. Barnes turned in the single-highest scoring output of the week for a Tar Heel with 28 points in a 127-126 loss to the Hornets on Sunday evening.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 10 stats:
- vs. Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB
- @ Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB
- vs. Utah: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB
Week 11 preview:
- Monday, March 1 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 10 stats:
- @ Brooklyn: 36:42 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-11 FG | 2-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -12 +/-
- @ New York: 35:45 MIN | 22 PTS | 7-12 FG | 3-6 3FG | 5-7 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | -9 +/-
- @ Detroit: 40:25 MIN | 21 PTS | 5-14 FG | 2-7 3FG | 9-14 FT | 8 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Charlotte: 41:55 MIN | 28 PTS | 10-14 FG | 4-7 3FG | 4-5 FT | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3 TO | +10 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Thursday, March 4 | @ Portland | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 10 stats:
- @ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Dallas: 4:06 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -7 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 11 preview:
- Monday, March 1 | vs. Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Utah | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 10 stats:
- vs. Golden State: 18:30 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 0 TO | -21 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 19:43 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 0 +/-
- vs. Indiana: 26:52 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | 0 +/-
- @ Detroit: 21:48 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-3 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +21 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Tuesday, March 2 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | MSG TV
- Thursday, March 4 | vs. Detroit | 7:30 | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 10 stats:
- @ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 11 preview:
- Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Charlotte | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 10 stats:
- @ Orlando: INACTIVE
- @ New Orleans: 23:42 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-10 FG | 1-7 3FG | 0-1 FT | 1 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -8 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 16:52 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-4 3FG | 0 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -12 +/-
- vs. New York: 20:13 MIN | 15 PTS | 4-6 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -8 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Thursday, March 2 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- Tuesday, March 4 | @ New York | 7:30 | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 10 stats:
- @ Toronto: 31:58 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-9 3FG | 2-3 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Dallas: 23:16 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: 36:41 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Monday, March 1 | vs. Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Utah | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 10 stats:
- vs. Miami: 15:28 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-8 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -6 +/-
- vs. San Antonio: 13:16 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | -2 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: 13:41 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | 0 +/-
- vs. Denver: 13:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +3 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Wednesday, March 3 | @ Dallas | 8:30 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Thursday, March 4 | @ San Antonio | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 10 stats:
- vs. Portland: 16:23 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-7 FG | 3-3 3FG | 0-1 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +13 +/-
- vs. Charlotte: 30:25 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-11 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | 0 +/-
- @ Chicago: 17:56 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-5 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +12 +/-
- @ Minnesota: 16:10 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 TO | +10 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Tuesday, March 2 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | TNT
- Thursday, March 4 | vs. Golden State | 10:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 10 stats:
- @ Phoenix: 16:03 MIN | 18 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-6 3FG | 7-8 FT | 5 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Denver: 14:26 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -7 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 11:42 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | +5 +/-
Week 11 preview:
- Monday, March 1 | vs. Charlotte | 10:30 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Wednesday, March 3 | vs. Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN
- Thursday, March 4 | vs. Sacramento | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 10 stats:
- vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Sacramento: 1:33 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -4 +/-
- vs. Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 11 preview:
- Tuesday, March 2 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | MSG TV
- Thursday, March 4 | vs. Detroit | 7:30 | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 10 stats:
- @ Houston: 30:48 MIN | 24 PTS | 10-16 FG | 4-7 3FG | 10 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Minnesota: 32:31 MIN | 20 PTS | 9-17 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 6 AST | 7 TO | +10 +/-
- vs. Phoenix: 31:10 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-16 FG | 1-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -9 +/-
- @ Toronto: POSTPONED
Week 11 preview:
- Monday, March 1 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, March 3 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
