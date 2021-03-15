NBA Tar Heels: Week 12 Review / Week 13 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

After the All Star Game last weekend, the NBA took a few more days off, so teams only played two or three games this week.

Harrison Barnes had been scoring at a higher level than his Tar Heels bretheren in the weeks leading up to the All Star break and the trend continued this week. He scored 20 and 11 in the Kings' two games.

For the first time this season, Tony Bradley has played in three straight games for the 76ers, including 20-plus minutes in two of those.

On the injury front, Cole Anthony continue to deal with his rib injury while Cameron Johnson was out this week with a concussion.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 12 stats:

@ Miami: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

@ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

Week 13 preview:

Thursday, March 18 | @ New York | 7:30 | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, March 19 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, March 21 | @ Boston | 3:30 | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 12 stats:

vs. Houston: 31:19 MIN | 20 PTS | 8-15 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4-6 FT | 11 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +27 +/-

@ Atlanta: 39:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3-3 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -7 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Monday, March 15 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, March 17 | @ Washington | 7:00 | NBC Sports California

Friday, March 19 | @ Boston | 7:30 | NBC Sports California

Saturday, March 20 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 12 stats:

@ Chicago: 21:34 MIN | 14 PTS | 7-7 FG | 5 REB | 3 BLK | 0 TO | +9 +/-

@ Washington: 9:11 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +3 +/-

vs. San Antonio: 20:49 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-3 FG | 8 REB | 4 AST | 0 TO | +18 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Tuesday, March 16 | vs. New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 17 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Saturday, March 20 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Sunday, March 21 | @ New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 12 stats:

@ Milwaukee: 20:35 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 0 TO | -24 +/-

@ Oklahoma City: 36:58 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-12 FG | 4-11 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +23 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Monday, March 15 | @ Brooklyn| 8:00 | ESPN

Tuesday, March 16 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV

Thursday, March 18 | vs. Orlando | 7:30 | MSG TV

Sunday, March 21 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 12 stats:

@ New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 13 preview:

Tuesday, March 16 | @ Phoenix | 10:30 | Fox Sports North Plus

Thursday, March 18 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports North Plus

Friday, March 19 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 12 stats:

@ Charlotte: 20:51 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -3 +/-

@ Brooklyn: 26:14 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-8 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | +5 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Monday, March 15 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Wednesday, March 17 | vs. Toronto | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, March 19 | @ Houston | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Sunday, March 21 | vs. Chicago | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 12 stats:

@ Chicago: 33:03 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +21 +/-

@ Washington: 31:28 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-9 FG | 2-5 3FG | 6 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +24 +/-

vs. San Antonio: 22:31 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-7 3FG | 5 REB | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +24 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Tuesday, March 16 | vs. New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 17 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Saturday, March 20 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Sunday, March 21 | @ New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 12 stats:

vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. New York: 16:31 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -14 +/-

vs. Memphis: 21:27 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -3 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Tuesday, March 16 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Thursday, March 18 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, March 21 | @ Houston | 2:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 12 stats:

@ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - CONCUSSION

vs. Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - CONCUSSION

Week 13 preview:

Monday, March 15 | vs. Memphis| 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Thursday, March 18 | vs. Minnesota | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Friday, March 19 | vs. Minnesota | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Sunday, March 21 | vs. Los Angeles | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 12 stats:

vs. Phoenix: 20:50 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-4 FG | 1-1 3FG | 0-1 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -2 +/-

@ Minnesota: 22:08 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +9 +/-

@ Minnesota: 19:22 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Tuesday, March 16 | vs. New Orleans | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, TNT

Thursday, March 18 | vs. New Orleans | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Friday, March 19 | vs. Dallas | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Sunday, March 21 | vs. Dallas | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 12 stats:

@ Milwaukee: 1:35 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 TO | -1 +/-

@ Oklahoma City: 1:44 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 REB | 1 TO | +1 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Monday, March 15 | @ Brooklyn| 8:00 | ESPN

Tuesday, March 16 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV

Thursday, March 18 | vs. Orlando | 7:30 | MSG TV

Sunday, March 21 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 12 stats:

vs. Philadelphia: 23:37 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-16 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-

vs. Miami: 33:45 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-13 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | -8 +/-

vs. Toronto: 27:24 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 2-8 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +24 +/-

Week 13 preview:

Tuesday, March 16 | vs. | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, March 17 | vs. | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, March 19 | @ | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday, March 21 | @ | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

