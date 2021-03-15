NBA Tar Heels: Week 12 Review / Week 13 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from March 8-14 and looking ahead to games from March 15-21.
After the All Star Game last weekend, the NBA took a few more days off, so teams only played two or three games this week.
Harrison Barnes had been scoring at a higher level than his Tar Heels bretheren in the weeks leading up to the All Star break and the trend continued this week. He scored 20 and 11 in the Kings' two games.
For the first time this season, Tony Bradley has played in three straight games for the 76ers, including 20-plus minutes in two of those.
On the injury front, Cole Anthony continue to deal with his rib injury while Cameron Johnson was out this week with a concussion.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 12 stats:
- @ Miami: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- @ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
Week 13 preview:
- Thursday, March 18 | @ New York | 7:30 | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, March 19 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, March 21 | @ Boston | 3:30 | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 12 stats:
- vs. Houston: 31:19 MIN | 20 PTS | 8-15 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4-6 FT | 11 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +27 +/-
- @ Atlanta: 39:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3-3 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -7 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Monday, March 15 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports California
- Wednesday, March 17 | @ Washington | 7:00 | NBC Sports California
- Friday, March 19 | @ Boston | 7:30 | NBC Sports California
- Saturday, March 20 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 12 stats:
- @ Chicago: 21:34 MIN | 14 PTS | 7-7 FG | 5 REB | 3 BLK | 0 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Washington: 9:11 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +3 +/-
- vs. San Antonio: 20:49 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-3 FG | 8 REB | 4 AST | 0 TO | +18 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Tuesday, March 16 | vs. New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, March 17 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Saturday, March 20 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Sunday, March 21 | @ New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 12 stats:
- @ Milwaukee: 20:35 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 0 TO | -24 +/-
- @ Oklahoma City: 36:58 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-12 FG | 4-11 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +23 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Monday, March 15 | @ Brooklyn| 8:00 | ESPN
- Tuesday, March 16 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Thursday, March 18 | vs. Orlando | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Sunday, March 21 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 12 stats:
- @ New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 13 preview:
- Tuesday, March 16 | @ Phoenix | 10:30 | Fox Sports North Plus
- Thursday, March 18 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports North Plus
- Friday, March 19 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 12 stats:
- @ Charlotte: 20:51 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Brooklyn: 26:14 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-8 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | +5 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Monday, March 15 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Wednesday, March 17 | vs. Toronto | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, March 19 | @ Houston | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Sunday, March 21 | vs. Chicago | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 12 stats:
- @ Chicago: 33:03 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +21 +/-
- @ Washington: 31:28 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-9 FG | 2-5 3FG | 6 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +24 +/-
- vs. San Antonio: 22:31 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-7 3FG | 5 REB | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +24 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Tuesday, March 16 | vs. New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, March 17 | vs. Milwaukee | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Saturday, March 20 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Sunday, March 21 | @ New York | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 12 stats:
- vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. New York: 16:31 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -14 +/-
- vs. Memphis: 21:27 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -3 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Tuesday, March 16 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Thursday, March 18 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, March 21 | @ Houston | 2:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 12 stats:
- @ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - CONCUSSION
- vs. Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - CONCUSSION
Week 13 preview:
- Monday, March 15 | vs. Memphis| 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Thursday, March 18 | vs. Minnesota | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Friday, March 19 | vs. Minnesota | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Sunday, March 21 | vs. Los Angeles | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 12 stats:
- vs. Phoenix: 20:50 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-4 FG | 1-1 3FG | 0-1 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -2 +/-
- @ Minnesota: 22:08 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Minnesota: 19:22 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Tuesday, March 16 | vs. New Orleans | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, TNT
- Thursday, March 18 | vs. New Orleans | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Friday, March 19 | vs. Dallas | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Sunday, March 21 | vs. Dallas | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 12 stats:
- @ Milwaukee: 1:35 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 TO | -1 +/-
- @ Oklahoma City: 1:44 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 REB | 1 TO | +1 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Monday, March 15 | @ Brooklyn| 8:00 | ESPN
- Tuesday, March 16 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Thursday, March 18 | vs. Orlando | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Sunday, March 21 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00 | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 12 stats:
- vs. Philadelphia: 23:37 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-16 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-
- vs. Miami: 33:45 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-13 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | -8 +/-
- vs. Toronto: 27:24 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 2-8 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +24 +/-
Week 13 preview:
- Tuesday, March 16 | vs. | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, March 17 | vs. | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, March 19 | @ | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Sunday, March 21 | @ | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
