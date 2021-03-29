NBA Tar Heels: Week 14 Review / Week 15 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from March 22-28 and looking ahead to games from March 29-April 4.
The biggest news of the week is that Tony Bradley was traded to Oklahoma City. Bradley leaves Philadelphia where he played with Danny Green to join his teammate from the 2017 National Champion team, Justin Jackson.
The second-biggest story of the week was the ridiculous game-winner that Harrison Barnes hit on Saturday night. Here's video of it:
The biggest non-basketball NBA Tar Heel news of the week was Danny Green donating $1 million to UNC to endow a basketball scholarship. On the court, Green has scored in double-figures in six straight games and averaged 4.83 made threes in that span. He had 28 points this week against his former team (the Lakers), his second-highest point total this season.
On the injury front, Cole Anthony is still out with his rib issue. It's now lasted much longer than anyone thought it would. Reggie Bullock has missed each of the Knicks past two games with an ankle issue. Nassir Little missed two games this week with a sprained right thumb.
Ed Davis hasn't played in 22 straight games (Coach's Decision) for the Timberwolves.
Cam Johnson's playing time has been incredibly consistent since coming back from COVID protocols. In all four games this week he played between 18:36 and 18:51.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 14 stats:
- vs. Denver: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- vs. Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
Week 15 preview:
- Tuesday, March 30 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Thursday, April 1 | @ New Orleans| 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Saturday, April 3 | @ Utah | 9:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, April 4 | @ Denver | 10:00 | Fox Sports Florida, NBA TV
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 14 stats:
- @ Cleveland: 41:21 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-10 FG | 1-5 3FG | 10 REB | 8 AST | 3 TO | +19 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: 41:26 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-3 3FG | 5-6 FT | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +11 +/-
- vs. Golden State: 36:10 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-10 FG | 0-4 3FG | 6 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +26 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: 36:28 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3-4 FT | 11 REB | 4 TO | +13 +/-
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports California
- Wednesday, March 31 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports California
- Friday, April 2 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Saturday, April 3 | vs. Milwaukee | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers / Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 14 stats:
- @ Golden State: 32:56 MIN | 18 PTS | 8-8 FG | 2-2 FT | 11 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-
- vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - INACTIVE AFTER TRADE
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | vs. Dallas | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, April 2 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, April 3 | @ Portland | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 14 stats:
- vs. Washington: 30:50 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 3-7 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +17 +/-
- vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - ANKLE INJURY
- @ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - ANKLE INJURY
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | vs. Miami | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Wednesday, March 31 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Friday, April 2 | vs. Dallas | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV
- Saturday, April 3 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 14 stats:
- vs. Oklahoma City: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30 | Fox Sports North
- Wednseday, March 31 | vs. New York | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Friday, April 2 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Saturday, April 3 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 14 stats:
- @ Indiana: 22:42 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-7 FG | 4-5 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Brooklyn: 22:00 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- @ Washington: 26:12 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 5-10 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -8 +/-
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Portland | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Thursday, April 1 | vs. Washingotn | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- Saturday, April 3 | vs. New York | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 14 stats:
- @ Golden State: 32:41 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +25 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 32:33 MIN | 28 PTS | 9-14 FG | 8-12 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: 27:48 MIN | 17 PTS | 5-10 FG | 5-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 0 TO | -5 +/-
Week 15 preview:
- Tuesday, March 30 | @ Denver | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
- Thursday, April 1 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Saturday, April 3 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Sunday, April 4 | vs. Memphis | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 14 stats:
- @ Minnesota: 13:02 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4-4 FT | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +11 +/-
- vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | vs. Dallas | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, April 2 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, April 3 | @ Portland | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 14 stats:
- @ Miami: 18:36 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -4 +/-
- @ Orlando: 18:39 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Toronto: 18:45 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- @ Charlotte: 18:51 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-6 FG | 0-6 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -5 +/-
Week 15 preview:
- Tuesday, March 30 | vs. Atlanta | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Chicago | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Friday, April 2 | vs. Oklahoma City | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 14 stats:
- vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - SPRAINED RIGHT THUMB
- @ Miami: 20:06 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -11 +/-
- @ Orlando: 17:54 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | +6 +/-
- @ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - SPRAINED RIGHT THUMB
Week 15 preview:
- Wednesday, March 31 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Friday, April 2 | vs. Milwaukee | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Saturday, April 3 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 14 stats:
- vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | vs. Miami | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Wednesday, March 31 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Friday, April 2 | vs. Dallas | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV
- Saturday, April 3 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 14 stats:
- vs. Utah: 23:27 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -23 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: 26:27 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-12 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +10 +/-
- @ San Antonio: 25:35 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1-1 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +6 +/-
Week 15 preview:
- Monday, March 29 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, March 31 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, April 2 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
- Sunday, April 4 | vs. Brooklyn | 2:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
