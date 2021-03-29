NBA Tar Heels: Week 14 Review / Week 15 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

The biggest news of the week is that Tony Bradley was traded to Oklahoma City. Bradley leaves Philadelphia where he played with Danny Green to join his teammate from the 2017 National Champion team, Justin Jackson.

The second-biggest story of the week was the ridiculous game-winner that Harrison Barnes hit on Saturday night. Here's video of it:

The biggest non-basketball NBA Tar Heel news of the week was Danny Green donating $1 million to UNC to endow a basketball scholarship. On the court, Green has scored in double-figures in six straight games and averaged 4.83 made threes in that span. He had 28 points this week against his former team (the Lakers), his second-highest point total this season.

On the injury front, Cole Anthony is still out with his rib issue. It's now lasted much longer than anyone thought it would. Reggie Bullock has missed each of the Knicks past two games with an ankle issue. Nassir Little missed two games this week with a sprained right thumb.

Ed Davis hasn't played in 22 straight games (Coach's Decision) for the Timberwolves.

Cam Johnson's playing time has been incredibly consistent since coming back from COVID protocols. In all four games this week he played between 18:36 and 18:51.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 14 stats:

vs. Denver: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

vs. Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

@ Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

Week 15 preview:

Tuesday, March 30 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Thursday, April 1 | @ New Orleans| 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Saturday, April 3 | @ Utah | 9:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, April 4 | @ Denver | 10:00 | Fox Sports Florida, NBA TV

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 14 stats:

@ Cleveland: 41:21 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-10 FG | 1-5 3FG | 10 REB | 8 AST | 3 TO | +19 +/-

vs. Atlanta: 41:26 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-3 3FG | 5-6 FT | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +11 +/-

vs. Golden State: 36:10 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-10 FG | 0-4 3FG | 6 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +26 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 36:28 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3-4 FT | 11 REB | 4 TO | +13 +/-

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, March 31 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports California

Friday, April 2 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Saturday, April 3 | vs. Milwaukee | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers / Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 14 stats:

@ Golden State: 32:56 MIN | 18 PTS | 8-8 FG | 2-2 FT | 11 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-

vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - INACTIVE AFTER TRADE

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | vs. Dallas | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, April 2 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, April 3 | @ Portland | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 14 stats:

vs. Washington: 30:50 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 3-7 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +17 +/-

vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - ANKLE INJURY

@ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - ANKLE INJURY

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | vs. Miami | 7:30 | MSG TV

Wednesday, March 31 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | MSG TV

Friday, April 2 | vs. Dallas | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV

Saturday, April 3 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 14 stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30 | Fox Sports North

Wednseday, March 31 | vs. New York | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Friday, April 2 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Saturday, April 3 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 14 stats:

@ Indiana: 22:42 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-7 FG | 4-5 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Brooklyn: 22:00 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +2 +/-

@ Washington: 26:12 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 5-10 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -8 +/-

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Portland | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Thursday, April 1 | vs. Washingotn | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit Plus

Saturday, April 3 | vs. New York | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 14 stats:

@ Golden State: 32:41 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +25 +/-

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 32:33 MIN | 28 PTS | 9-14 FG | 8-12 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +9 +/-

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 27:48 MIN | 17 PTS | 5-10 FG | 5-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 0 TO | -5 +/-

Week 15 preview:

Tuesday, March 30 | @ Denver | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Thursday, April 1 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday, April 3 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Sunday, April 4 | vs. Memphis | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 14 stats:

@ Minnesota: 13:02 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4-4 FT | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +11 +/-

vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | vs. Dallas | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, April 2 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, April 3 | @ Portland | 10:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 14 stats:

@ Miami: 18:36 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -4 +/-

@ Orlando: 18:39 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -3 +/-

@ Toronto: 18:45 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | +2 +/-

@ Charlotte: 18:51 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-6 FG | 0-6 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -5 +/-

Week 15 preview:

Tuesday, March 30 | vs. Atlanta | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Wednesday, March 31 | vs. Chicago | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Friday, April 2 | vs. Oklahoma City | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 14 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - SPRAINED RIGHT THUMB

@ Miami: 20:06 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -11 +/-

@ Orlando: 17:54 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | +6 +/-

@ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - SPRAINED RIGHT THUMB

Week 15 preview:

Wednesday, March 31 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Friday, April 2 | vs. Milwaukee | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Saturday, April 3 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 14 stats:

vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | vs. Miami | 7:30 | MSG TV

Wednesday, March 31 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | MSG TV

Friday, April 2 | vs. Dallas | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV

Saturday, April 3 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 14 stats:

vs. Utah: 23:27 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -23 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 26:27 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-12 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +10 +/-

@ San Antonio: 25:35 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1-1 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +6 +/-

Week 15 preview:

Monday, March 29 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, March 31 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, April 2 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Sunday, April 4 | vs. Brooklyn | 2:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

