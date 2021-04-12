NBA Tar Heels: Week 16 Review / Week 17 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

There is just over a month left in the regular season. Final games prior to the play-in tournament will be on May 16.

Harrison Barnes and Reggie Bullock each turned in 21-point games this week, the highest single game total for the week.

Additionally, Tony Bradley turned in arguably his best performance of the season on Saturday for the Thunder. He totaled 16 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks in 25 minutes of action.

Unfortunately, last Monday, the Thunder waived Justin Jackson and he is yet to be picked up by another team. Hopefully Jackson will be able to find his way back to the NBA quickly.

Cole Anthony finally returned to action this week after having not played since February 9. Against the Pacers, he finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and five assists in just 25 minutes of action. Anthony seems destined for a triple-double sooner rather than later. Not saying that he is Russell Westbrook, but Anthony's rebounding and playmaking allow him to have that same type of impact.

On the other side of the injury front, Danny Green missed the 76ers most recent game with a left hip injury. He is listed as day-to-day and so shouldn't miss too much time.

Cam Johnson played a season-high 36:54 in the Suns' win over the Jazz this week. Outside of the bubble, it's his career high in minutes played.

Coby White continues to come off the bench for the Bulls, although he is still routinely playing 25-plus minutes per game.

There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 16 stats:

@ Washington: 25:39 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-14 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 1 REB | 7 AST | 1 TO | -9 +/-

vs. Indiana: 25:32 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-12 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 9 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -15 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 26:40 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-16 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -26 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Wednesday, April 14 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Friday, April 16 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | Bally Sports Florida

Sunday, April 18 | vs. Houston | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 16 stats:

@ Minnesota: 37:22 MIN | 21 PTS | 9-14 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3-9 FT | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Detroit: 39:56 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-12 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -7 +/-

@ Utah: 37:37 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 1-6 3FG | 2-4 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -4 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | @ New Orleans | 9:00 | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, April 14 | vs. Washington | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Thursday, April 15 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Sunday, April 18 | @ Dallas | 7:30 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 16 stats:

vs. Detroit: 22:01 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-7 FG | 1-2 FT | 9 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +3 +/-

vs. Charlotte: 20:36 MIN | 12 PTS | 6-9 FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 19:37 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 2 TO | -19 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 25:29 MIN | 16 PTS | 7-11 FG | 2-4 FT | 14 REB | 1 AST | 3 BLK | 1 TO | -13 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Tuesday, April 13 | @ Utah | 9:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, April 14 | vs. Golden State | 9:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Friday, April 16 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, April 18 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 16 stats:

@ Brooklyn: 31:20 MIN | 21 PTS | 6-11 FG | 5-10 3FG | 4-4 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +7 +/-

@ Boston: 25:54 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-8 FG | 2-7 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Memphis: 20:27 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-5 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -15 +/-

vs. Toronto: 27:22 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3 REB | 4 STL | 1 TO | +11 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:30 | MSG TV

Wednesday, April 14 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | MSG TV

Friday, April 16 | @ Dallas | 9:30 | ESPN

Sunday, April 18 | vs. New Orleans | 1:00 | ESPN

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 16 stats:

vs. Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Wednesday, April 14 | vs. Milwaukee | 8:00 | Bally Sports North

Friday, April 16 | vs. Miami | 8:00 | The CW - Twin Cities

Sunday, April 18 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 16 stats:

@ Oklahoma City: INACTIVE

@ Denver: 13:23 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-3 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -10 +/-

@ Sacramento: 8:11 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +9 +/-

@ Portland: INACTIVE

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 25:15 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-7 FG | 5-7 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +11 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Wednesday, April 14 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Friday, April 16 | vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, April 27 | @ Washington | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 16 stats:

@ Boston: 24:04 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-7 FG | 5-6 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +21 +/-

@ New Orleans: 29:44 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 7 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -1 +/-

@ Oklahoma City: DID NOT PLAY - LEFT HIP INJURY

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | @ Dallas | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Wednesday, April 14 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:00 | ESPN

Friday, April 16 | vs. Los Angeles | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 16 stats:

@ Houston: 21:13 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 1-1 FT | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Utah: 36:54 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-6 FG | 3-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +5 +/-

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 20:09 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-5 FG | 2-5 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -18 +/-

vs. Washington: 17:04 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-6 FG | 2-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | vs. Houston | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Tuesday, April 13 | vs. Miami | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Thursday, April 15 | vs. Sacramento | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Plus

Saturday, April 17 | vs. San Antonio | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 16 stats:

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 12:06 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 6 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -16 +/-

@ Utah: 10:10 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-7 FG | 0-2 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Detroit: 23:55 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | +15 +/-

vs. Miami: 12:28 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-1 FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +2 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Tuesday, April 13 | vs. Boston | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, TNT

Friday, April 16 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, April 18 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 16 stats:

@ Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:30 | MSG TV

Wednesday, April 14 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | MSG TV

Friday, April 16 | @ Dallas | 9:30 | ESPN

Sunday, April 18 | vs. New Orleans | 1:00 | ESPN

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 16 stats:

@ Indiana: 31:23 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-9 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 TO | +14 +/-

@ Toronto: 26:45 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 3-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 4 TO | -2 +/-

@ Atlanta: 28:32 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -15 +/-

@ Minnesota: 23:02 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-8 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 0 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 3 TO | +7 +/-

Week 17 preview:

Monday, April 12 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Wednesday, April 14 | vs. Orlando | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, April 16 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Saturday, April 17 | vs. Cleveland | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

