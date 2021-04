NBA Tar Heels: Week 17 Review / Week 18 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from April 12-18 and looking ahead to games from April 19-25.

Justin Jackson still hasn't been picked back up by a team.a

Harrison Barnes was nearly once again the highest single-game scorer for the Tar Heels this week, dropping in 24 points against the Mavericks.

Barnes was, however, eclipsed by Coby White, who had a bit of a roller coaster week. On Wednesday, against the Magic, White played a season-low 12 minutes. However, he came back in the Bulls very next game to record his second-highest point total of the season (27). Those 27 points were the highest by a Tar Heel this week. Following Zach LaVine's absence while in COVID protocol, White has temporarily jumped back into the starting lineup. The 27-point outburst was the first game of LaVine's absence.

There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 17 stats:

vs. San Antonio: 21:14 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -18 +/-

@ Chicago: 20:55 MIN | 10 PTS | 5-7 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-

@ Toronto: 29:06 MIN | 19 PTS | 6-12 FG | 3-5 3FG | 4-5 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 2 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Houston: 33:58 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-14 FG | 1-6 3FG | 5-5 FT | 4 REB | 9 AST | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 4 TO | -4 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Tuesday, April 20 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | Bally Sports Florida

Thursday, April 22 | vs. New Orleans | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Sunday, April 25 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 17 stats:

@ New Orleans: 42:43 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-14 FG | 3-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 11 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -12 +/-

vs. Washington: 39:33 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4-5 FT | 7 REB | 2 AST | 6 TO | 0 +/-

@ Phoenix: 39:58 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-9 FG | 3-6 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -14 +/-

@ Dallas: 36:17 MIN | 24 PTS | 9-14 FG | 5-8 3FG | 1-1 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +18 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Tuesday, April 20 | vs. Minnesota | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, April 21 | vs. Minnesota | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Sunday, April 25 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 17 stats:

@ Utah: 10:38 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 5 REB | 0 TO | +1 +/-

vs. Golden State: 14:35 MIN | 13 PTS | 6-7 FG | 1-4 FT | 7 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -19 +/-

@ Detroit: 22:31 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-6 FG | 3-3 FT | 7 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 4 TO | +/-

@ Toronto: 19:30 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-3 FG | 4-4 FT | 3 REB | 0 | +15 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Monday, April 19 | @ Washington | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, April 21 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Friday, April 23 | vs. Washington | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 17 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 30:58 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-12 FG | 3-10 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 0 | +19 +/-

@ New Orleans: 35:07 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 4-7 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-

@ Dallas: 40:43 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-10 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1-1 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | +1 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 36:41 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-8 FG | 3-5 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -3 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Tuesday, April 20 | vs. Charlotte | 7:30 | MSG TV

Wednesday, April 21 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00 | MSG TV

Saturday, April 24 | vs. Toronto | 1:00 | MSG TV, ESPN

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 17 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: 10:20 MIN | 2 PTS | 2-2 FT | 10 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +7 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 8:37 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | 0 +/-

vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 9:24 MIN | 1 PT | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 TO | +13

Week 18 preview:

Tuesday, April 20 | @ Sacramento | 10:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Wednesday, April 21 | @ Sacramento | 10:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Saturday, April 24 | @ Utah | 9:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 17 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 16:30 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -7 +/-

vs. Oklahoma City: DID NOT PLAY - REST

@ Washington: 17:20 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +3 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Monday, April 19 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Wednesday, April 21 | @ Dallas | 8:30 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Thursday, April 22 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Saturday, April 24 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 17 stats:

@ Dallas: 25:24 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-5 FG | 2-5 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +10 +/-

vs. Brooklyn: 30:36 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 35:59 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-10 FG | 3-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +2 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Monday, April 19 | vs. Golden State | 7:30 | TV

Wednesday, April 21 | vs. Phoenix | 7:00 | NB Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Thursday, April 22 | @ Milwaukee | 7:00 | TNT

Saturday, April 24 | @ Milwaukee | 3:30 | ESPN

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 17 stats:

vs. Houston: 23:00 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-5 3FG | 0-1 FT | 1 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 1 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Miami: 29:53 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-11 FG | 3-8 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | +21 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 22:23 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-8 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -8 +/-

vs. San Antonio: 24:33 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-4 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -24 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Monday, April 19 | @ Milwaukee | 7:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Wednesday, April 21 | @ Philadelphia | 6:00 | Bally Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Thursday, April 22 | @ Boston | 6:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Sunday, April 25 | @ Brooklyn | 2:30 | Bally Sports Arizona Plus, ESPN

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 17 stats:

vs. Boston: 6:50 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 REB | 0 TO | -10 +/-

@ San Antonio: 10:45 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | 0 +/-

@ Charlotte: 16:26 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0-2 FT | 6 REB | 0 TO | -4 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Tuesday, April 20 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | TNT

Wednesday, April 21 | vs. Denver | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Friday, April 23 | vs. Memphis | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, April 25 | vs. Memphis | 4:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 17 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 18 preview:

Tuesday, April 20 | vs. Charlotte | 7:30 | MSG TV

Wednesday, April 21 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00 | MSG TV

Saturday, April 24 | vs. Toronto | 1:00 | MSG TV, ESPN

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 17 stats:

@ Memphis: 24:22 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-8 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | -2 +/-

vs. Orlando: 12:00 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-4 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 3 TO | -14 +/-

vs. Memphis: 33:24 MIN | 27 PTS | 8-17 FG | 4-8 3FG | 7-7 FT | 5 REB | 7 AST | 1 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 32:48 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-10 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3-4 FT | 3 REB | 9 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | +8 +/-

Week 18 preview:

Monday, April 19 | @ Boston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Wednesday, April 21 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday, April 22 | vs. Charlotte | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Saturday, April 24 | @ Miami | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade