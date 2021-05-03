NBA Tar Heels: Week 19 Review / Week 20 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Cole Anthony has double figures in 12 straight games and 13 of 14 since coming back from injury. He capped his week with a career-high 26 points, including a career high in makes (10) and attempts (11) from the free throw line.

Reggie Bullock has his own 10-game double digit scoring streak going, and 14 of the last 16.

Coby White is trying to keep up with Anthony and Bullock. White, who continues to be in the Bulls' starting lineup, has scored in double-figures in eight straight games and nine of the last 10.

Several Tar Heels are nicked up or are taking some rest heading into the playoffs. Speaking of which, there are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. Several of the 12 NBA Tar Heels will make the playoffs. We will detail the playoff picture more fully as the time approaches.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 19 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 33:28 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-11 FG | 3-4 3FG | 0-2 FT | 4 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-

@ Cleveland: 31:08 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5-5 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 5 TO | +9 +/-

@ Memphis: 29:03 MIN | 15 PTS | 7-14 FG | 1-3 3FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 3 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Mephis: 35:32 MIN | 26 PTS | 6-15 FG | 4-6 3FG | 10-11 FT | 8 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 5 TO | +2 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Wednesday, May 5 | vs. Boston | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Friday, May 7 | @ Charlotte | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Sunday, May 9 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 19 stats:

vs. Dallas: 23:44 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-10 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Utah: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

@ Los Angeles Lakers: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

@ Dallas: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

Week 20 preview:

Tuesday, May 4 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00 | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, May 5 | @ Indiana | 8:00 | NBC Sports California

Friday, May 7 | vs. San Antonio | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Sunday, May 9 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 19 stats:

@ Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - SPRAINED LEFT ANKLE

@ Boston: 12:41 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 2-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

vs. New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Indiana: 23:29 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-8 FG | 3-6 FT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 3 BLK | 2 TO | -22 +/-

vs. Phoenix: 9:32 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +3 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Tuesday, May 4 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Thursday, May 6 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, May 8 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, May 9 | @ Sacramento | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 19 stats:

vs. Phoenix: 29:16 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-11 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -7 +/-

vs. Chicago: 36:00 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-8 FG | 3-5 3FG | 2-3 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +12 +/-

@ Houston: 26:16 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +17 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | MSG TV

Wednesday, May 5 | @ Denver | 9:00 | MSG TV

Friday, May 7 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | MSG TV

Sunday, May 9 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 3:30 | ESPN

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 19 stats:

vs. Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 20 preview:

Wednesday, May 5 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Extra (CW - Twin Cities)

Friday, May 7 | @ Miami | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Extra (CW - Twin Cities)

Sunday, May 9 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Bally Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 19 stats:

vs. Atlanta: 22:38 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Dallas: INACTIVE

@ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | vs. Orlando | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Tuesday, May 4 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Thursday, May 6 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, May 8 | @ Philadelphia | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Sunday, May 9 | vs. Chcago | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 19 stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: INACTIVE

vs. Atlanta: 25:09 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +18 +/-

vs. Atlanta: 20:48 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +4 +/-

@ San Antonio: 34:04 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-13 FG | 3-12 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +5 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | @ Chicago | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis Plus

Wednesday, May 5 | @ Houston | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis

Friday, May 7 | vs. New Orleans | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis Plus

Saturday, May 8 | vs. Detroit | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis Plus

Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks

Week 19 stats:

@ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Chicago: INACTIVE

vs. Brooklyn: INACTIVE

Week 20 preview:

Tuesday, May 4 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:30 | Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT

Wednesday, May 5 | vs. Washington | 8:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin

Friday, May 7 | vs. Houston | 8:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin +

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 19 stats:

@ New York: 30:16 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-11 FG | 3-11 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 28:57 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-7 FG | 0-6 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +4 +/-

vs. Utah: 26:20 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3-4 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +11 +/-

@ Oklahoma City: 20:38 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-10 FG | 2-6 3FG | 0-1 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +2 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Tuesday, May 4 | @ Cleveland | 6:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Wedesday, May 5 | @ Atlanta | 7:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Friday, May 7 | vs. New York | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Sunday, May 9 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 19 stats:

@ Indiana : 16:53 MIN | 1 PTS | 0-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-

@ Memphis: 5:30 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-3 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 0 REB | 0 TO | -6 +/-

@ Brooklyn: 8:14 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -3 +/-

@ Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | @ Atlanta | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Wednesday, May 5 | @ Cleveland | 7:30 | NBC Sports Northwest

Friday, May 7 | vs. Los Angeles | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN

Saturday, May 8 | vs. San Antonio | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 19 stats:

vs. Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Chicago: 1:02 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | -1 +/-

@ Houston: 1:05 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | -1 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | MSG TV

Wednesday, May 5 | @ Denver | 9:00 | MSG TV

Friday, May 7 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | MSG TV

Sunday, May 9 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 3:30 | ESPN

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 19 stats:

@ Miami: 35:42 MIN | 17 PTS | 5-14 FG | 2-8 3FG | 5-6 FT | 5 REB | 6 AST | 3 TO | +12 +/-

@ New York: 35:05 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-13 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2 REB | 9 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | -23 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 34:39 MIN | 21 PTS | 6-15 FG | 4-8 3FG | 5-5 FT | 1 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-

@ Atlanta: 33:38 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-16 FG | 1-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | -5 +/-

Week 20 preview:

Monday, May 3 | vs. Philadelphia | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Thursday, May 6 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, May 7 | vs. Boston | 7:30 | ESPN

Sunday, May 9 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

