NBA Tar Heels: Week 19 Review / Week 20 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from April 26 - May 2 and looking ahead to games from May 3-9.
Cole Anthony has double figures in 12 straight games and 13 of 14 since coming back from injury. He capped his week with a career-high 26 points, including a career high in makes (10) and attempts (11) from the free throw line.
Reggie Bullock has his own 10-game double digit scoring streak going, and 14 of the last 16.
Coby White is trying to keep up with Anthony and Bullock. White, who continues to be in the Bulls' starting lineup, has scored in double-figures in eight straight games and nine of the last 10.
Several Tar Heels are nicked up or are taking some rest heading into the playoffs. Speaking of which, there are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. Several of the 12 NBA Tar Heels will make the playoffs. We will detail the playoff picture more fully as the time approaches.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 33:28 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-11 FG | 3-4 3FG | 0-2 FT | 4 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-
- @ Cleveland: 31:08 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5-5 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 5 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Memphis: 29:03 MIN | 15 PTS | 7-14 FG | 1-3 3FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 3 TO | -4 +/-
- vs. Mephis: 35:32 MIN | 26 PTS | 6-15 FG | 4-6 3FG | 10-11 FT | 8 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 5 TO | +2 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Wednesday, May 5 | vs. Boston | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Friday, May 7 | @ Charlotte | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Sunday, May 9 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Dallas: 23:44 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-10 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Utah: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
- @ Dallas: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
Week 20 preview:
- Tuesday, May 4 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00 | NBC Sports California
- Wednesday, May 5 | @ Indiana | 8:00 | NBC Sports California
- Friday, May 7 | vs. San Antonio | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, May 9 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 19 stats:
- @ Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - SPRAINED LEFT ANKLE
- @ Boston: 12:41 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 2-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Indiana: 23:29 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-8 FG | 3-6 FT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 3 BLK | 2 TO | -22 +/-
- vs. Phoenix: 9:32 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +3 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Tuesday, May 4 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Thursday, May 6 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, May 8 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, May 9 | @ Sacramento | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Phoenix: 29:16 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-11 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -7 +/-
- vs. Chicago: 36:00 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-8 FG | 3-5 3FG | 2-3 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +12 +/-
- @ Houston: 26:16 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +17 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | MSG TV
- Wednesday, May 5 | @ Denver | 9:00 | MSG TV
- Friday, May 7 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | MSG TV
- Sunday, May 9 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 3:30 | ESPN
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. New Orleans: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 20 preview:
- Wednesday, May 5 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Extra (CW - Twin Cities)
- Friday, May 7 | @ Miami | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Extra (CW - Twin Cities)
- Sunday, May 9 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Bally Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Atlanta: 22:38 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Dallas: INACTIVE
- @ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | vs. Orlando | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
- Tuesday, May 4 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Thursday, May 6 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
- Saturday, May 8 | @ Philadelphia | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Sunday, May 9 | vs. Chcago | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Oklahoma City: INACTIVE
- vs. Atlanta: 25:09 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +18 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: 20:48 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-8 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +4 +/-
- @ San Antonio: 34:04 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-13 FG | 3-12 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +5 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | @ Chicago | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis Plus
- Wednesday, May 5 | @ Houston | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis
- Friday, May 7 | vs. New Orleans | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis Plus
- Saturday, May 8 | vs. Detroit | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphis Plus
Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks
Week 19 stats:
- @ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Chicago: INACTIVE
- vs. Brooklyn: INACTIVE
Week 20 preview:
- Tuesday, May 4 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:30 | Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT
- Wednesday, May 5 | vs. Washington | 8:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Friday, May 7 | vs. Houston | 8:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin +
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 19 stats:
- @ New York: 30:16 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-11 FG | 3-11 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 28:57 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-7 FG | 0-6 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +4 +/-
- vs. Utah: 26:20 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3-4 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +11 +/-
- @ Oklahoma City: 20:38 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-10 FG | 2-6 3FG | 0-1 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +2 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Tuesday, May 4 | @ Cleveland | 6:00 | Bally Sports Arizona
- Wedesday, May 5 | @ Atlanta | 7:00 | Bally Sports Arizona
- Friday, May 7 | vs. New York | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona
- Sunday, May 9 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona, NBA TV
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 19 stats:
- @ Indiana : 16:53 MIN | 1 PTS | 0-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-
- @ Memphis: 5:30 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-3 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 0 REB | 0 TO | -6 +/-
- @ Brooklyn: 8:14 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | @ Atlanta | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Wednesday, May 5 | @ Cleveland | 7:30 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Friday, May 7 | vs. Los Angeles | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN
- Saturday, May 8 | vs. San Antonio | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 19 stats:
- vs. Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Chicago: 1:02 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | -1 +/-
- @ Houston: 1:05 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | -1 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | MSG TV
- Wednesday, May 5 | @ Denver | 9:00 | MSG TV
- Friday, May 7 | @ Phoenix | 10:00 | MSG TV
- Sunday, May 9 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 3:30 | ESPN
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 19 stats:
- @ Miami: 35:42 MIN | 17 PTS | 5-14 FG | 2-8 3FG | 5-6 FT | 5 REB | 6 AST | 3 TO | +12 +/-
- @ New York: 35:05 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-13 FG | 2-6 3FG | 2 REB | 9 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | -23 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 34:39 MIN | 21 PTS | 6-15 FG | 4-8 3FG | 5-5 FT | 1 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-
- @ Atlanta: 33:38 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-16 FG | 1-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | -5 +/-
Week 20 preview:
- Monday, May 3 | vs. Philadelphia | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
- Thursday, May 6 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, May 7 | vs. Boston | 7:30 | ESPN
- Sunday, May 9 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade