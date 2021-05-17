NBA Tar Heels: Week 21 Review

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels has reviewed the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels has reviewed the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and previewed the week ahead. However, Sunday wrapped up the regular season, so we won't have our traditional look-ahead today.

Instead, with the new play-in tournament starting on Tuesday, we will have our NBA Playoffs preview ready for you that day.

This week, then, we are looking back at games from May 10-16, including the season finale from Sunday in which all 30 teams played.

Week 21 highlights

Two weeks ago, Cole Anthony lost his streak of scoring in double figures, but has since scored in double figures in six straight. Since returning from injury, he rounded out his rookie season by scoring in double-digits in 19 of Orlando's final 22 games. The culmination of the season was a career high in scoring (37), free throws (14), and free throw attempts (14).

Harrison Barnes has been inactive with a groin injury since April 28. An unfortunate way to end a productive season.

Wayne Ellington, who has been in and out of the lineup down the stretch, missed all three games this week nursing a calf injury.

Cameron Johnson has missed the last six games with a wrist injury. We'll have to wait and see if he's able to return for the playoffs.

Nassir Little missed two games in the middle of the week with back spasms, but was able to return on Sunday for the regular season finale.

Unfortunately, Justin Jackson didn't appear in a game for Milwaukee after signing a two-way contract with the Bucks late in the season. Until, that is, he played 32 minutes in the regular season finale against the Bulls. Certainly an odd ending to an odd season for Jackson.

Theo Pinson hasn't played in the last six games for the Knicks. The most time he saw in a single game this season was 3:44.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 21 stats:

@ Milwaukee: 30:26 MIN | 18 PTS | 8-16 FG | 2-6 3FG | 4 REB | 4 TO | -7 +/-

@ Atlanta: 23:06 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-12 FG | 1-3 3FG | 1-2 FT | 7 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -22 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 20:33 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-2 3FG | 1-3 FT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 5 TO | -19 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 37:50 MIN | 37 PTS | 10-25 FG | 3-9 3FG | 14-14 FT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 6 TO | -17 +/-

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 21 stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

@ Memphis: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

@ Memphis: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

vs. Utah: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 21 stats:

@ Sacramento: 16:37 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-7 FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | -11 +/-

vs. Utah: 17:37 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -12 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: MIN | PTS | - FG | - 3FG | - FT | REB | AST | STL | BLK | TO | +/-

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 21 stats:

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 45:43 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | 0 +/-

vs. San Antonio: 38:51 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-8 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 1 TO | +8 +/-

vs. Charlotte: 40:26 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-12 FG | 5-9 3FG | 6 REB | 0 TO | +14 +/-

vs. Boston: 34:23 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-7 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +6 +/-

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 21 stats:

@ Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Denver: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Dallas: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 21 stats:

vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY

vs. Denver: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY

vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - CALF INJURY

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 21 stats:

@ Indiana: 29:01 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-9 FG | 2-8 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -8 +/-

@ Miami: 20:06 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-5 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -14 +/-

vs. Orlando: 21:28 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-5 FG | 2-4 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +16 +/-

vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - HIP INJURY

Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks

Week 21 stats:

@ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Chicago: 32:37 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +4 +/-

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 21 stats:

@ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - WRIST INJURY

vs. Portland: DID NOT PLAY - WRIST INJURY

@ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - WRIST INJURY

@ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - WRIST INJURY

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 21 stats:

vs. Houston: 4:32 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | -6 +/-

@ Utah: INACTIVE - BACK SPASMS

@ Phoenix: INACTIVE - BACK SPASMS

vs. Denver: 6:16 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-2 FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -7 +/-

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

@ Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. San Antonio: COACH'S DECISION

vs. Charlotte: COACH'S DECISION

vs. Boston: COACH'S DECISION

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 21 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: 37:10 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-17 FG | 4-11 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -5 +/-

vs. Toronto: 41:47 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-12 FG | 3-7 3FG | 5 REB | 10 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | +14 +/-

@ Brooklyn: 34:25 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-10 FG | 1-6 3FG | 7 REB | 6 AST | 3 TO | -17 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 31:16 MIN | 19 PTS | 6-13 FG | 4-9 3FG | 3-4 FT | 5 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 4 TO | -9 +/-

