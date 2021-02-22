NBA Tar Heels: Week 9 Review / Week 10 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from February 15-21 and looking ahead to games from February 22-28.
Entering the final week of February, the 76ers (Tony Bradley and Danny Green) still sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, althought just a game and a half in front of the Nets.
As a reminder, the top 10 teams in each conference will have a shot at the playoffs rather than the standard eight per conference. The top six teams in each conference will be automatically in while teams seven through ten will engage in a play-in.
Given the four extra teams involved in the playoffs (20, up from 16), several more Tar Heels will likely have the chance to participate in the postseason.
As of now, in addition to Bradley and Green, five of the other 10 Tar Heels in the NBA are in playoff position:
- Suns (Cam Johnson) - 4th in the Western Conference
- Trail Blazers (Nassir Little) - 5th in the Western Conference
- Knicks (Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson) - 8th in the Eastern Conference
- Bulls (Cob White) - 9th in the Eastern Conference
Additionally, Harrison Barnes and the Kings are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference, just a game and a half back from playoff position.
On the injury front, Cole Anthony, who had been dealing with a shoulder injury, is now on the shelf with a fractured rib until at least the All-Star Break.
Barnes, meanwhile, has missed Sacramento's last three games games with a left foot injury.
While not injured, Tony Bradley, Ed Davis, and Theo Pinson haven't received any playing time this week.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 9 stats:
- vs. New York: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB
- vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB
- vs. Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | vs. Detroit | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Thursday, February 25 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30 | Fox Sports Florida
- Saturday, February 27 | vs. Utah | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 9 stats:
- vs. Brooklyn: 28:09 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-8 FG | 0-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -25 +/-
- vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - FOOT INJURY
- @ Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - FOOT INJURY
- @ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - FOOT INJURY
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30 | NBC Sports California
- Thursday, February 25 | @ New York | 7:30 | NBC Sports California
- Friday, February 26 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, February 28 | vs. Charlotte | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 9 stats:
- @ Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, February 25 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | TNT
- Saturday, February 27 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 9 stats:
- vs. Atlanta: 22:10 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-
- @ Orlando: 33:10 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -3 +/-
- vs. San Antonio: POSTPONED
- vs. Minnesota: 30:59 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 1 TO | +6 +/-
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | vs. Golden State | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Thursday, February 25 | vs. Sacramento | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Saturday, February 27 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Sunday, February 28 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 9 stats:
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ New York: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Wednesday, February 24 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Saturday, February 27 | @ Washington | 7:00 | Fox Sports North Plus
- Sunday, February 28 | vs. Phoenix | 9:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 9 stats:
- vs. San Antonio: POSTPONED
- @ Chicago: 21:24 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- @ Memphis: 28:24 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-9 FG | 1-7 3FG | 3-5 FT | 1 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -18 +/-
- @ Orlando: 15:44 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Wednesday, February 24 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, February 26 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Sunday, February 28 | vs. New York | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 9 stats:
- @ Utah: 28:32 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -10 +/-
- vs. Houston: 36:03 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-6 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3 REB | 2 BLK | 3 TO | -4 +/-
- vs. Chicago: 37:04 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-10 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1-3 FT | 2 REB | 5 AST | 0 TO | +19 +/-
- @ Toronto: 23:43 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-6 FG | 3-6 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 5 STL | 2 BLK | 2 TO | +18 +/-
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, February 25 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | TNT
- Saturday, February 27 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 9 stats:
- vs. Portland: 16:04 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-
- @ Memphis: 9:57 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Milwaukee: 6:02 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 1 TO | -8 +/-
- @ Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 10 preview:
- Monday, February 22 | vs. Miami | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, February 24 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, February 26 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, February 27 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 9 stats:
- vs. Brooklyn: 18:19 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-
- @ New Orleans: 21:34 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +19 +/-
- @ Memphis: 12:50 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3 REB | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +4 +/-
Week 10 preview:
- Monday, February 22 | vs. Portland | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Wednesday, February 24 | vs. Charlotte | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Friday, February 26 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Sunday, February 28 | @ Minnesota| 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 9 stats:
- @ Oklahoma City: 16:34 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-5 FG | 3-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +5 +/-
- @ New Orleans: 4:31 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -10 +/-
- vs. Washington: 4:58 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | +8 +/-
Week 10 preview:
- Monday, February 22 | @ Phoenix | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Tuesday, February 23 | @ Denver | 10:00 | TNT
- Friday, February 26 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 9 stats:
- vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. San Antonio: POSTPONED
- vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 10 preview:
- Tuesday, February 23 | vs. Golden State | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Thursday, February 25 | vs. Sacramento | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Saturday, February 27 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | MSG TV
- Sunday, February 28 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 9 stats:
- @ Indiana: 43:41 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-18 FG | 1-6 3FG | 4-4 FT | 7 REB | 8 AST | 3 TO | +16 +/-
- @ Charlotte: 24:16 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 1-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -2 +/-
- @ Philadelphia: 26:54 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-5 3FG | 6 REB | 5 AST | 0 TO | -10 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 35:04 MIN | 19 PTS | 6-14 FG | 5-8 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +9 +/-
Week 10 preview:
- Monday, February 22 | @ Houston | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, February 24 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, February 26 | vs. Phoneix | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Sunday, February 28 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade