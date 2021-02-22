NBA Tar Heels: Week 9 Review / Week 10 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Entering the final week of February, the 76ers (Tony Bradley and Danny Green) still sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, althought just a game and a half in front of the Nets.

As a reminder, the top 10 teams in each conference will have a shot at the playoffs rather than the standard eight per conference. The top six teams in each conference will be automatically in while teams seven through ten will engage in a play-in.

Given the four extra teams involved in the playoffs (20, up from 16), several more Tar Heels will likely have the chance to participate in the postseason.

As of now, in addition to Bradley and Green, five of the other 10 Tar Heels in the NBA are in playoff position:

Suns (Cam Johnson) - 4th in the Western Conference

Trail Blazers (Nassir Little) - 5th in the Western Conference

Knicks (Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson) - 8th in the Eastern Conference

Bulls (Cob White) - 9th in the Eastern Conference

Additionally, Harrison Barnes and the Kings are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference, just a game and a half back from playoff position.

On the injury front, Cole Anthony, who had been dealing with a shoulder injury, is now on the shelf with a fractured rib until at least the All-Star Break.

Barnes, meanwhile, has missed Sacramento's last three games games with a left foot injury.

While not injured, Tony Bradley, Ed Davis, and Theo Pinson haven't received any playing time this week.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 9 stats:

vs. New York: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB

vs. Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB

vs. Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - FRACTURED RIB

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | vs. Detroit | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Thursday, February 25 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30 | Fox Sports Florida

Saturday, February 27 | vs. Utah | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 9 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: 28:09 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-8 FG | 0-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -25 +/-

vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - FOOT INJURY

@ Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - FOOT INJURY

@ Milwaukee: DID NOT PLAY - FOOT INJURY

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30 | NBC Sports California

Thursday, February 25 | @ New York | 7:30 | NBC Sports California

Friday, February 26 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | NBC Sports California

Sunday, February 28 | vs. Charlotte | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 9 stats:

@ Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Houston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, February 25 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | TNT

Saturday, February 27 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 9 stats:

vs. Atlanta: 22:10 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

@ Orlando: 33:10 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -3 +/-

vs. San Antonio: POSTPONED

vs. Minnesota: 30:59 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 1 TO | +6 +/-

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | vs. Golden State | 7:30 | MSG TV

Thursday, February 25 | vs. Sacramento | 7:30 | MSG TV

Saturday, February 27 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | MSG TV

Sunday, February 28 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 9 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Indiana: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ New York: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wednesday, February 24 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Saturday, February 27 | @ Washington | 7:00 | Fox Sports North Plus

Sunday, February 28 | vs. Phoenix | 9:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 9 stats:

vs. San Antonio: POSTPONED

@ Chicago: 21:24 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-

@ Memphis: 28:24 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-9 FG | 1-7 3FG | 3-5 FT | 1 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -18 +/-

@ Orlando: 15:44 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Wednesday, February 24 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, February 26 | vs. Sacramento | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Sunday, February 28 | vs. New York | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 9 stats:

@ Utah: 28:32 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -10 +/-

vs. Houston: 36:03 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-6 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3 REB | 2 BLK | 3 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Chicago: 37:04 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-10 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1-3 FT | 2 REB | 5 AST | 0 TO | +19 +/-

@ Toronto: 23:43 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-6 FG | 3-6 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 5 STL | 2 BLK | 2 TO | +18 +/-

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | @ Toronto | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, February 25 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | TNT

Saturday, February 27 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 9 stats:

vs. Portland: 16:04 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-

@ Memphis: 9:57 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | -3 +/-

@ Milwaukee: 6:02 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 1 TO | -8 +/-

@ Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 10 preview:

Monday, February 22 | vs. Miami | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 24 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, February 26 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, February 27 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 9 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: 18:19 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

@ New Orleans: 21:34 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +19 +/-

@ Memphis: 12:50 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-3 3FG | 3 REB | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +4 +/-

Week 10 preview:

Monday, February 22 | vs. Portland | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Wednesday, February 24 | vs. Charlotte | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Friday, February 26 | @ Chicago | 8:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Sunday, February 28 | @ Minnesota| 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 9 stats:

@ Oklahoma City: 16:34 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-5 FG | 3-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +5 +/-

@ New Orleans: 4:31 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -10 +/-

vs. Washington: 4:58 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | +8 +/-

Week 10 preview:

Monday, February 22 | @ Phoenix | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Tuesday, February 23 | @ Denver | 10:00 | TNT

Friday, February 26 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 9 stats:

vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. San Antonio: POSTPONED

vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 10 preview:

Tuesday, February 23 | vs. Golden State | 7:30 | MSG TV

Thursday, February 25 | vs. Sacramento | 7:30 | MSG TV

Saturday, February 27 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | MSG TV

Sunday, February 28 | @ Detroit | 8:00 | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 9 stats:

@ Indiana: 43:41 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-18 FG | 1-6 3FG | 4-4 FT | 7 REB | 8 AST | 3 TO | +16 +/-

@ Charlotte: 24:16 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 1-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -2 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 26:54 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-5 3FG | 6 REB | 5 AST | 0 TO | -10 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 35:04 MIN | 19 PTS | 6-14 FG | 5-8 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +9 +/-

Week 10 preview:

Monday, February 22 | @ Houston | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, February 24 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, February 26 | vs. Phoneix | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday, February 28 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

