NBA Tar Heels: Week 8 Review / Week 9 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from February 8-14 and looking ahead to games from February 15-21.
Coby White had the biggest single game scoring output for a Tar Heel this week, finishing with 30 in a 129-116 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday. It was his second 30-point game this season. White finished with eight three-pointers, the most he's made in a single NBA game.
After playing scarcely the first couple months of the season, Justin Jackson has really started to come into his own for the Thunder. In his four games this week, he had three of his highest-scoring outputs of the season - 14, 20, and 22.
In injury news, Cole Anthony has missed Orlando's last three games with a right shoulder issue.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 8 stats:
- @ Portland: 14:10 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-2 3FG | 4 REB | 2 TO | -9 +/-
- @ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - RIGHT SHOULDER
- @ Scramento: DID NOT PLAY - RIGHT SHOULDER
- @ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - RIGHT SHOULDER
Week 9 preview:
- Wednesday, February 17 | vs. New York | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, February 19 | vs. Golden State | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, February 21 | vs. Detroit | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 8 stats:
- vs. Philadelphia: 37:20 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -7 +/-
- vs. Orlando: 32:47 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3-4 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 TO | -19 +/-
- vs. Memphis: 29:25 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4-6 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -12 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Monday, February 15 | vs. Brooklyn | 10:00 | Fox Sports California
- Thursday, February 18 | vs. Miami | 10:00 | Fox Sports California
- Saturday, February 20 | @ Chicago | 9:00 | Fox Sports California
- Sunday, February 21 | @ Milwaukee | 9:00 | Fox Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 8 stats:
- @ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Phoenix: 1:50 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 TO | +3 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Monday, February 15 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, February 17 | vs. Houston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Friday, February 19 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Sunday, February 21 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 8 stats:
- @ Miami: 23:10 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | -10 +/-
- @ Washington: 18:30 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Houston: 25:11 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Monday, February 15 | vs. Atlanta | 7:30 | MSG
- Wednesday, February 17 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | MSG
- Saturday, February 20 | vs. San Antonio | 1:00 | MSG, NBA TV
- Sunday, February 21 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | MSG
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 8 stats:
- @ Dallas: 5:26 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -3 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 9 preview:
- Tuesday, February 16 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Wednesday, February 17 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Friday, February 19 | vs. Toronto | 9:00 | Fox Sports North
- Sunday, February 21 | @ New York | 7:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 8 stats:
- vs. Brooklyn: 19:55 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | 0 +/-
- vs. Indiana: 23:33 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-6 FG | 1-6 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-
- @ Boston: 19:48 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-9 FG | 0-7 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 21:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -3 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Tuesday, February 16 | vs. San Antonio | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Wednesday, February 17 | @ Dallas | 9:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, February 19 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- Sunday, February 21 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 8 stats:
- @ Sacramento: 27:52 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 3 TO | +1 +/-
- @ Portland: 31:13 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-
- @ Phoenix: 30:30 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-5 FG | 2-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +1 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Monday, February 15 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, February 17 | vs. Houston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Friday, February 19 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
- Sunday, February 21 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 8 stats:
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 26:49 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-10 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0-1 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -4 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 27:17 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 1 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- @ Denver: 27:52 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-11 FG | 3-5 3FG | 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 33:52 MIN | 22 PTS | 9-16 FG | 4-4 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 0 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Tuesday, February 16 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, February 17 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, February 19 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, February 21 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 8 stats:
- vs. Cleveland: 28:12 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 20:29 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-7 FG | 3-7 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-
- vs. Philadelphia: 23:37 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +21 +/-
- vs. Orlando: 19:13 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Tuesday, February 16 | vs. Brooklyn | 10:00 | TNT
- Friday, February 19 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Saturday, February 20 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 8 stats:
- vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - INACTIVE
- vs. Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Cleveland: 13:47 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +1 +/-
- @ Dallas: 4:59 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | 0 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Tuesday, February 16 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Wednesday, February 17 | @ New Orleans | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Saturday, February 20 | vs. Washington | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 8 stats:
- @ Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Washington: 2:45 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- vs. Houston: 1:30 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 TO | +4 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Monday, February 15 | vs. Atlanta | 7:30 | MSG
- Wednesday, February 17 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | MSG
- Saturday, February 20 | vs. San Antonio | 1:00 | MSG, NBA TV
- Sunday, February 21 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | MSG
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 8 stats:
- vs. Washington: 30:09 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 34:27 MIN | 30 PTS | 10-20 FG | 8-17 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 7 AST | 2 TO | -2 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 33:45 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-14 FG | 3-8 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -9 +/-
Week 9 preview:
- Monday, February 15 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, February 17 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, February 19 | @ Philadelphia | 7:30 | ESPN
- Saturday, February 20 | vs. Sacramento | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
