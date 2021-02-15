NBA Tar Heels: Week 8 Review / Week 9 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Coby White had the biggest single game scoring output for a Tar Heel this week, finishing with 30 in a 129-116 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday. It was his second 30-point game this season. White finished with eight three-pointers, the most he's made in a single NBA game.

After playing scarcely the first couple months of the season, Justin Jackson has really started to come into his own for the Thunder. In his four games this week, he had three of his highest-scoring outputs of the season - 14, 20, and 22.

In injury news, Cole Anthony has missed Orlando's last three games with a right shoulder issue.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 8 stats:

@ Portland: 14:10 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-2 3FG | 4 REB | 2 TO | -9 +/-

@ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - RIGHT SHOULDER

@ Scramento: DID NOT PLAY - RIGHT SHOULDER

@ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - RIGHT SHOULDER

Week 9 preview:

Wednesday, February 17 | vs. New York | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, February 19 | vs. Golden State | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, February 21 | vs. Detroit | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 8 stats:

vs. Philadelphia: 37:20 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -7 +/-

vs. Orlando: 32:47 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3-4 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 TO | -19 +/-

vs. Memphis: 29:25 MIN | 8 PTS | 2-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4-6 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -12 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Monday, February 15 | vs. Brooklyn | 10:00 | Fox Sports California

Thursday, February 18 | vs. Miami | 10:00 | Fox Sports California

Saturday, February 20 | @ Chicago | 9:00 | Fox Sports California

Sunday, February 21 | @ Milwaukee | 9:00 | Fox Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 8 stats:

@ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Phoenix: 1:50 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 TO | +3 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Monday, February 15 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, February 17 | vs. Houston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Friday, February 19 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Sunday, February 21 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 8 stats:

@ Miami: 23:10 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | -10 +/-

@ Washington: 18:30 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Houston: 25:11 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Monday, February 15 | vs. Atlanta | 7:30 | MSG

Wednesday, February 17 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | MSG

Saturday, February 20 | vs. San Antonio | 1:00 | MSG, NBA TV

Sunday, February 21 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | MSG

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 8 stats:

@ Dallas: 5:26 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 9 preview:

Tuesday, February 16 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wednesday, February 17 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Friday, February 19 | vs. Toronto | 9:00 | Fox Sports North

Sunday, February 21 | @ New York | 7:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 8 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: 19:55 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | 0 +/-

vs. Indiana: 23:33 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-6 FG | 1-6 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-

@ Boston: 19:48 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-9 FG | 0-7 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 21:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -3 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Tuesday, February 16 | vs. San Antonio | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Wednesday, February 17 | @ Dallas | 9:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, February 19 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit Plus

Sunday, February 21 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 8 stats:

@ Sacramento: 27:52 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 3 TO | +1 +/-

@ Portland: 31:13 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-

@ Phoenix: 30:30 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-5 FG | 2-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +1 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Monday, February 15 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, February 17 | vs. Houston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Friday, February 19 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Sunday, February 21 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 8 stats:

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 26:49 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-10 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0-1 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -4 +/-

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 27:17 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 1 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +2 +/-

@ Denver: 27:52 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-11 FG | 3-5 3FG | 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 33:52 MIN | 22 PTS | 9-16 FG | 4-4 3FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 0 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Tuesday, February 16 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 17 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, February 19 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, February 21 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 8 stats:

vs. Cleveland: 28:12 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 20:29 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-7 FG | 3-7 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 23:37 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +21 +/-

vs. Orlando: 19:13 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Tuesday, February 16 | vs. Brooklyn | 10:00 | TNT

Friday, February 19 | @ New Orleans | 8:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Saturday, February 20 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 8 stats:

vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - INACTIVE

vs. Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Cleveland: 13:47 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +1 +/-

@ Dallas: 4:59 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | 0 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Tuesday, February 16 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Wednesday, February 17 | @ New Orleans | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Saturday, February 20 | vs. Washington | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 8 stats:

@ Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Washington: 2:45 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 TO | -5 +/-

vs. Houston: 1:30 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 TO | +4 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Monday, February 15 | vs. Atlanta | 7:30 | MSG

Wednesday, February 17 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | MSG

Saturday, February 20 | vs. San Antonio | 1:00 | MSG, NBA TV

Sunday, February 21 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | MSG

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 8 stats:

vs. Washington: 30:09 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 34:27 MIN | 30 PTS | 10-20 FG | 8-17 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 7 AST | 2 TO | -2 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 33:45 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-14 FG | 3-8 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -9 +/-

Week 9 preview:

Monday, February 15 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, February 17 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, February 19 | @ Philadelphia | 7:30 | ESPN

Saturday, February 20 | vs. Sacramento | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

