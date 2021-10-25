    • October 25, 2021
    NBA Tar Heels: Week 1 Review / Week 2 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, AllTarHeels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, AllTarHeels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from October 19-24 and looking ahead to games from October 25-31.

    It's always fun to begin a new NBA season and see how players have evolved, what new teams they've signed with, how the rookies will pan out, and what each player's new role(s) will be. This year is no exception. 

    Cole Anthony went out on Sunday night and dropped 29 points, the second-highest total of his career. In the process, Anthony set a new career high in rebounds (16) and was two assists shy of his first career triple-double. 

    Harrison Barnes also came out guns blazing, scoring 36 on opening night, including eight threes.

    Several Tar Heels have changed jerseys:

    • Tony Bradley - Oklahoma City Thunder -> Chicago Bulls
    • Reggie Bullock - New York Knicks -> Dallas Mavericks
    • Ed Davis - Minnesota Timberwolves -> Cleveland Cavaliers
    • Wayne Ellington - Detroit Pistons -> Los Angeles Lakers

    One UNC player is brand-new to the League:

    • Day'Ron Sharpe - Brooklyn Nets

    A few other Carolina players have unfortunately started the season with an injury:

    • Coby White is dealing with a torn labrum and missed the entire first week
    • Wayne Ellington also missed the entire first week while dealing with a hamstring injury
    • Day'Ron Sharpe missed his NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets due to a sprained toe but saw his first NBA action on Sunday against the Hornets

    We are just getting warmed up folks; lots of basketball ahead of us including Carolina's first regular season game on Tuesday, November 9. 

    There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.19.11 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.18.22 PM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.22.55 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.04.33 AM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.01 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.04.41 AM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.09 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.04.50 AM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.18 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.00 AM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.25 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.07 AM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.31 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.15 AM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.37 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.25 AM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.47 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.33 AM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 1 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 11.23.54 PM

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.43 AM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 1 stats:

    Week 2 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.05.52 AM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

