    December 27, 2021
    NBA Tar Heels: Week 10 Review / Week 11 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from December 20-26 and looking ahead to games from December 27 - January 2.

    There are currently 13 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and two (Justin Jackson & Theo Pinson) currently on 10-day hardship contracts while teams are working to find replacements for players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

    Players in Health & Safety Protocols

    There are enough players currently in health and safety protocols for COVID that the group warrants its own section. The list includes the player and the date they entered the protocol.

    • Day'Ron Sharpe - December 18
    • Reggie Bullock - December 19
    • Ed Davis - December 21
    • Danny Green - December 22
    • Justin Jackson - December 24
    • Tony Bradley - December 26

    Only four of the 13 Tar Heels active in the NBA didn't have their weeks interrupted by either a postponement or by being placed in health and safety protocols - Harrison Barnes, Wayne Ellington, Cameron Johnson, and Theo Pinson.

    Six games involving Tar Heels were postponed last week with likely more to come as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise around the country.

    Coby White had the single-highest scoring game of the week, dropping 24 on the Rockets on December 20.

    Harrison Barnes and Cameron Johnson had rather consistent weeks, playing three games and scoring double-figures in each one.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.23.12 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.18 PM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.23.22 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.24 PM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.23.31 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.31 PM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.23.39 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.38 PM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.23.45 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.45 PM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.23.56 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.56 PM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.04 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.25.07 PM

    Justin Jackson | Boston Celtics

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.12 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.25.17 PM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.20 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.25.26 PM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.29 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.25.37 PM

    Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.40 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.38 PM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.48 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.25.51 PM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 10 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 5.24.56 PM

    Week 11 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 4.24.31 PM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

