    January 3, 2022
    NBA Tar Heels: Week 11 Review / Week 12 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from December 27 - January 2 and looking ahead to games from January 3-9.

    There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and one on a short-term contract.

    On New Year's Eve, the Mavericks signed Theo Pinson to another 10-day contract. Unfortunately, though, Justin Jackson's 10-day contract with the Celtics has expired with no new contract signed.

    Cameron Johnson's streak of scoring in double-figures is up to 17 straight games. The Suns have dropped three of their last five but still own the second-best record in the NBA and are just half a game back of the Warriors. 

    Nassir Little dropped a season high 20 points on the Mavericks early last week.

    The Bulls are on an absolute roll, winning all four of their games last week and have reeled off seven in a row. They hold first place all by themselves in the Eastern Conference, with a one game lead over the Nets. 

    That seven game winning streak coincides directly with Coby White's return to the lineup. He's scored in double figures in five of those seven including 20-plus three times. White also dished out a season-high 12 assists in a December 29 victory over the Hawks. 

    Tony Bradley was in health and safety protocols all week, so missed all four of the Bulls' games. The same was true for Danny Green, who missed both 76ers games, although he has since been cleared and should play this week.

    Reggie Bullock, on the other hand, cleared the protocols and was able to join the Mavericks for the final two games of the week. Ed Davis was in a similar boat, missing the Cavs first game of last week, but was available for the final three.

    Cole Anthony was out all week with his lingering ankle injury. All indications point to him missing more time, potentially until after the All-Star Break.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.35.52 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.49.37 AM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.35.58 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.49.48 AM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.42.59 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.49.57 AM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.36.13 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.51.06 AM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.36.19 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.50.11 AM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.36.30 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.50.24 AM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.36.36 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.50.34 AM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.36.43 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.50.48 AM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.36.50 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.50.55 AM

    Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.37.01 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.51.06 AM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.37.32 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.51.12 AM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 11 stats:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 3.43.09 PM

    Week 12 preview:

    Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.51.20 AM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

