NBA Tar Heels: Week 13 Review / Week 14 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from January 10-16 and looking ahead to games from January 17-23.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and one (Theo Pinson) on a two-way contract.

Justin Jackson's 10-day contract with the Suns has expired, and he is back in the G-League.

The big news this week was Day'Ron Sharpe, who made his first career start for the Nets. In fact, Sharpe made three starts this week. He set career highs in minutes played (26:51), points (20), rebounds (10), field goals (10), and even had a double-double on Saturday against the Pelicans (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Danny Green missed the 76ers last two games of the week with a hip injury and has already been ruled out for Monday night.

Cameron Johnson is also currently out with a left ankle sprain. This is an unfortunate turn for Johnson who had been on a tear lately for the Suns.

Despite being without Johnson, the Suns continue their winning ways and have opened up a 2.5 game lead over the Warriors atop the Western Conference.

In the Eastern Conference, meanwhile, the Bulls (Coby White and Tony Bradley) still lead the way even though they've lost four of their last five and three straight

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 13 stats:

Week 14 preview:

