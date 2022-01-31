NBA Tar Heels: Week 15 Review / Week 16 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from January 24-30 and looking ahead to games from January 31 - February 6.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and one (Theo Pinson) on a two-way contract.

Bummer news for Nassir Little, who suffered a left shoulder injury this week. Reports indicate that he will likely miss the rest of the season.

Danny Green, on the other hand, was finally able to return from his hip injury and played in the 76ers' final two games of the week.

Reggie Bullock had his highest-scoring game of the season on Saturday against the Pacers, dropping 23 as part of a Mavs blowout. Bullock made six of his eight three point attempts and is 10-15 in the last two games. In fact, Dallas has won 13 of 16 and now sitting at sixth in the Western Conference.

Harrison Barnes had the highest-scoring game for a Tar Heel this week, dropping 28 on Atlanta, albeit in a 17-point loss.

Cam Johnson has now been back for seven games and has really ramped back up in the past week. He played 35-plus minutes in all four of the Suns' games this week. Phoenix is in the midst of a 10-game winning streak and currently holds a 3.5 game lead over the Warriors.

Cole Anthony recorded a double-double on Wednesday against the Clippers with 19 points and 11 assists, but fell just shy of back-to-back double-double efforts with 12 points and nine assists two days later against the Pistons.

The Bulls (Coby White, Tony Bradley) sit just a half-game back of the Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 15 stats:

Week 16 preview:

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade